After Mumtaz’s Derogatory Comments On Live-in Advice, Zeenat Aman Hits Back At The Actress To ‘Tear Down’ Her

Zeenat
Aman
Hits
Back
At
Mumtaz:
Zeenat
Aman
broke
silence
after
Mumtaz
commented
on
her
live-in
advice
to
young
couples.
A
few
days
ago,
Zeenat
suggested,
"People
should
try
live-in
relationships
together
before
getting
married."
To
which
her
Hare
Rama
Hare
Krishna
co-star
said
that
Zeenat
is
the
last
person
who
should
impart
relationship
wisdom
as
"her
own
marriage
was
a
living
hell."
Zeenat
Aman's
Viral
Post
That
Grabbed
Attention
Of
Many
In
one
of
her
latest
posts,
Zeenat
Aman
gave
young
couples
relationship
advice,
she
wrote,
"One
of
you
asked
me
about
relationship
advice
in
the
comments
section
of
my
last
post.
Here's
a
personal
opinion
I
haven't
previously
shared
-
if
you're
in
a
relationship,
I
strongly
recommend
that
you
LIVE
TOGETHER
before
getting
married!"
She
continued
how
she
gave
the
same
advice
to
his
sons,
"This
is
the
same
advice
I've
always
given
my
sons,
both
of
whom
have
had,
or
are
in,
a
live-in
relationship.
It
just
seems
logical
to
me
that
before
two
people
get
their
families
and
the
government
involved
in
their
equation,
they
first
put
their
relationship
to
the
ultimate
test."
She
elaborated
the
pros
and
cons
of
living
under
the
same
roof,
adding,
"It's
easy
to
be
the
best
version
of
yourself
for
a
few
hours
a
day.
But
can
you
share
a
bathroom?
Weather
the
storm
of
a
bad
mood?
Agree
on
what
to
eat
for
dinner
every
night?
Keep
the
fire
alive
in
the
bedroom?
Work
through
the
million
tiny
conflicts
that
inevitably
arise
between
two
people
in
close
proximity?
In
short
-
are
you
actually
compatible?"
After
the
post
went
viral,
veteran
actor
Mumtaz
shared
her
opinion
and
said,
"Zeenat
should
be
careful
with
what
she
is
advising.
She
has
all
of
a
sudden
come
into
this
huge
social
media
popularity,
and
I
can
understand
her
excitement
about
sounding
like
a
cool
aunty.
But
giving
advice
that
is
counter
to
our
moral
values
is
not
the
solution
to
increasing
your
following.
Aap
Zeenat
ko
hi
le
lo
misaal
ke
taur
par
(Take
Zeenat
for
example)...
She
knew
Mazhar
Khan
for
years
before
marrying
him.
Her
marriage
was
a
living
hell.
She
should
be
the
last
person
doling
out
advice
on
relationships."
Zeenat
Aman
Breaks
Silence
After
Mumtaz's
Derogatory
Comment
After
Mumtaz's
comment
went
viral,
Zeenat
broke
silence,
and
responded
to
Hindustan
Times,
"Everyone
is
entitled
to
their
own
opinions.
I've
never
been
one
to
comment
on
others
personal
lives
or
tear
down
my
colleagues,
and
I'm
not
going
to
start
now."