Pankaj Tripathi's Sister & Brother-In-Law Accident VIRAL Video: Fans Pray For Family: Om Shanti

Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law's VIRAL Video: Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law's VIRAL Video has sparked concern among fans. A video of the accident has been recovered. It is going viral all over social media. The car is seen coming at a great speed before hitting the divider. The accident took place on Saturday evening at around 4.30 pm. Soon after the accident happened, both Rakesh Tiwari (Pankaj's brother-in-law) and sister Sarita Tiwari were admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital. As soon as they were brought to the hospital, Rakesh was declared dead.

Pankaj Tripathi's Sister & Brother-In-Law VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Concerned

One commented on Viral Rip pankaj bhaii apki Khushi ne hmai khush Kiya aur ajj apke dukh mai bhi hmm stah hain."Bhayani's post, "Sad...om shanti." One commented, "Life is so unpredictable 😞 rip." Another wrote, "Ye kya hogyaa 😢 omg subse acha actor thee tripathi ji." One commented, "Rip pankaj bhaii apki Khushi ne hmai khush Kiya aur ajj apke dukh mai bhi hmm stah hain." Another claimed, "just wake-up and saw this i socked😂😂I thought it was Pankaj tripathi."

Tripathi's sister suffered a leg fracture in the accident. She was previously under Emergency HOD Dr. Sinesh Kumar Gindauria. Sarita was in critical condition before but was later declared out of danger. As of now, he is out of the critical condition.

In 2003, Pankaj Tripathi lost her father. He was at the age of 99 and died because of old age issues. Tripathi is known for his famed movies like Sacred Games, Gangs Of Wasseypur, OMG 2, Mirzapur, Gunjan Saxena, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree and more.