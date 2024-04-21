Pankaj Tripathi's Sister & Brother-In-Law Accident VIRAL Video: Fans Pray For Family: Om Shanti

Pankaj
Tripathi's
Brother-In-Law's
VIRAL
Video:
Pankaj
Tripathi's
Brother-In-Law's
VIRAL
Video
has
sparked
concern
among
fans.
A
video
of
the
accident
has
been
recovered.
It
is
going
viral
all
over
social
media.
The
car
is
seen
coming
at
a
great
speed
before
hitting
the
divider.
The
accident
took
place
on
Saturday
evening
at
around
4.30
pm.
Soon
after
the
accident
happened,
both
Rakesh
Tiwari
(Pankaj's
brother-in-law)
and
sister
Sarita
Tiwari
were
admitted
to
Shahid
Nirmal
Mahto
Medical
College
Hospital.
As
soon
as
they
were
brought
to
the
hospital,
Rakesh
was
declared
dead.
Pankaj
Tripathi's
Sister
&
Brother-In-Law
VIRAL
Video
Leaves
Fans
Concerned
A
footage
have
been
going
viral
on
social
media
that
shows
Pankaj
Tripathi's
sister
and
brother-in-law's
car
accident.
The
car
running
at
the
high
speed
hit
the
divider
and
suddenly
stops
in
between.
As
the
video
goes
on
viral,
fans
show
theu
concern
on
social
media.
One
commented
on
Viral
Rip
pankaj
bhaii
apki
Khushi
ne
hmai
khush
Kiya
aur
ajj
apke
dukh
mai
bhi
hmm
stah
hain."Bhayani's
post,
"Sad...om
shanti." One
commented,
"Life
is
so
unpredictable
😞
rip."
Another
wrote,
"Ye
kya
hogyaa
😢
omg
subse
acha
actor
thee
tripathi
ji."
One
commented,
"Rip
pankaj
bhaii
apki
Khushi
ne
hmai
khush
Kiya
aur
ajj
apke
dukh
mai
bhi
hmm
stah
hain."
Another
claimed,
"just
wake-up
and
saw
this
i
socked😂😂I
thought
it
was
Pankaj
tripathi."
Tripathi's
sister
suffered
a
leg
fracture
in
the
accident.
She
was
previously
under
Emergency
HOD
Dr.
Sinesh
Kumar
Gindauria.
Sarita
was
in
critical
condition
before
but
was
later
declared
out
of
danger.
As
of
now,
he
is
out
of
the
critical
condition.
In
2003,
Pankaj
Tripathi
lost
her
father.
He
was
at
the
age
of
99
and
died
because
of
old
age
issues.
Tripathi
is
known
for
his
famed
movies
like
Sacred
Games,
Gangs
Of
Wasseypur,
OMG
2,
Mirzapur,
Gunjan
Saxena,
Bareilly
Ki
Barfi,
Stree
and
more.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 16:32 [IST]