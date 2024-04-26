Producer Anand Pandit Set To Foray Into Punjabi Industry: It Is Now Transforming Into A Major Regional Market

After
backing
many
successful
films
in
seven
Indian
languages,
producer
Anand
Pandit
is
now
turning
his
attention
to
Punjabi
cinema.
The
veteran
producer's
inaugural
Punjabi
movie
is
expected
to
be
announced
shortly.
This
move
will
also
mark
the
expansion
of
Anand
Pandit
Motion
Pictures'
portfolio
to
include
another
regional
language
of
India,
aligning
with
the
growing
global
demand
for
such
content.
"I
always
like
to
explore
movies
in
regional
languages,
especially
following
the
COVID-19
outbreak,
where
local
content
has
gained
global
prominence.
There
is
an
increasing
demand
for
regional
content
among
movie
enthusiasts
worldwide.
We
have
already
supported
films
in
various
languages,
including
Gujarati,
Marathi,
and
South
Indian
languages
such
as
Kannada.
Punjabi
cinema
is
now
transforming
into
a
major
regional
market
that
is
enjoying
wide
popularity.
We
are
confident
that
we
can
produce
a
film
that
will
connect
with
the
growing
enthusiasm
of
Punjabi
movie
lovers," says
Mr
Pandit.
He
believes
that
another
attraction
that
the
regional
industries
offer
is
authentic
storytelling,
which
will
help
in
creating
original
content
that
reflect
the
nativity
and
uniqueness
of
each
region.
"Regional
films
are
new
verticals
for
us.
They
allow
us
to
explore
different
genres
and
a
variety
of
stories.
We
have
seen
many
Hindi
films
recently
inspired
by
regional
cinema
and
remade.
The
content
is
strong
and
unique
with
Universal
appeal,
making
regional
films
more
attractive
irrespective
of
the
language," he
adds.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 13:24 [IST]