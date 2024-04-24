Radhika Madan Reveals How OTT Impact Entertainment Landscape, Shares Insights On Streaming Platforms

Actress
Radhika
Madan,
known
for
her
versatility
across
OTT,
TV,
and
films,
recently
spoke
about
the
evolving
entertainment
industry,
particularly
the
rise
of
OTT
platforms.
During
a
recent
event,
she
shared
her
thoughts
on
how
OTT
platforms
are
changing
the
way
we
consume
entertainment
and
her
experience
with
Dish
TV's
Smart+
Services.
Radhika
believes
that
the
medium
through
which
art
is
delivered—be
it
TV,
OTT,
or
cinemas—does
not
diminish
its
impact.
"It
doesn't
matter
if
it
is
television
or
OTT
or
theaters;
art
impacts
different
people
on
different
levels.
It
is
very
individualistic,
and
as
an
actor,
I
just
want
to
portray
different
lives
and
entertain
audiences
on
whatever
platform
feels
convenient
for
them," she
explained.
The
actress
also
talked
about
her
personal
convenience
with
Dish
TV's
Smart+
Services,
highlighting
the
simplicity
it
brings
to
managing
subscriptions
across
various
platforms.
"The
first
thought
that
came
to
my
mind
was
convenience.
I've
been
a
victim
of
forgetting
to
pay
my
subscriptions
to
different
platforms
and
just
keeping
track
of
which
series
is
available
where.
So,
what
Dish
TV
has
done
is
it
has
created
a
one-stop
destination
for
all
entertainment.
And
that
has
made
my
life
really
easy," Radhika
expressed
her
gratitude
towards
the
service.
On
the
professional
front,
Radhika
Madan
was
last
seen
in
'Saas,
Bahu
Aur
Flamingo'
and
'Sajini
Shinde
Ka
Viral
Video.'
Fans
of
the
actress
can
look
forward
to
her
upcoming
projects,
'Sanaa'
and
'Sarfira,'
though
the
details
of
these
films
remain
under
wraps
for
now.
Radhika's
insights
into
the
evolving
landscape
of
entertainment
and
her
embrace
of
technological
solutions
like
Dish
TV's
Smart+
Services
highlight
an
industry
in
transition.
As
platforms
and
services
innovate
to
meet
the
demands
of
a
diverse
audience,
actors
and
creators
like
Radhika
continue
to
seek
new
ways
to
connect
with
viewers,
regardless
of
the
medium.