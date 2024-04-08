Ramayana Shoot: Ranbir Kapoor's VIRAL Video Reveals Training Program; Fans Ask 'Ram Ka Role Hai Ya Hanuman Ka'

Ramayana
Star
Ranbir
Kapoor's
Traning
Video
Goes
Viral:
Ranbir
Kapoor
is
getting
hardcore
traning
for
his
role
as
Lord
Ram
in
upcomin
g
movie
'Ramayana'.
The
actor's
body
has
chiseled
and
he
has
build
up
muscles
as
a
result
of
hours
long
training.
Recently,
a
video
goes
viral
on
internet
where
the
actor
is
seen
getting
training
from
his
trainer
Nam-Wook
Kang.
Just
a
few
minutes
ago,
Nam
posted
a
video
where
he
gave
RK's
fans
a
sneak
peek
of
his
training
program.
Nam
wrote,
"Went
to
the
countryside
for
a
decompression
week.
WIP
with
Ranbir."
In
the
viral
video,
Ranbir
is
seen
running
with
trainer
Nam.
As
the
actor
flaunted
his
chiseled
body,
we
could
clearly
see
rounded
shoulders
and
accentuated
shoulder
cuts.
He
is
then
seen
doing
medicine
ball
burpee
squat
thrust,
running
over
hills,
battle
rope
exercise
to
build
hand
muscles,
swimming,
cycling,
hiking,
and
many
more.
A
user
circulated
the
video
on
Reddit
with
title
"Ranbir
Kapoor's
training
schedule
for
Ramayan
-country
side
(posted
by
his
trainer
Nam)." Seeing
Ranbir's
extensive
exercise
routine
for
movie
'Ramayan',
a
user
commented,
"Ram
ka
role
hai
ya
Hanuman
ka?"
Another
made
speculations
about
the
location.
Many
believed
that
Nam
is
giving
him
training
around
Pawna
Lake
in
Maharashtra.
One
made
speculation
about
the
location,
"Somewhere
in
Maharashtra."
Another
wrote,
"Looks
like
it's
near
Pawna."
The
reports
confirm
that
'Ramayana'
is
currently
in
the
initial
stage
of
it's
shooting.
It
is
expected
that
the
shooitng
will
take
around
one
year
to
conclude.
Several
months
will
then
be
taken
for
the
post-production
process.
As
photos
and
videos
of
'Ramayana'
shoot
goes
viral,
the
movie
is
expected
to
release
in
second
half
of
2025.
The
much
awaited
flick
will
be
star-studded
cast
including
Sai
Pallavi,
Yash,
Hrithik
Roshan,
Lara
Dutta,
and
Alia
Bhatt.