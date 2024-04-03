Ranbir Kapoor Drives Home NEW Swanky Car Worth ‘X’ CRORES; WATCH Video

Ranbir Kapoor New Car Price: Ranbir Kapoor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine, both personally and professionally. The actor - basking in the success of his last release, Animal, which earned over Rs 900 crores globally - has one more reason to celebrate. Ranbir has recently bought home a brand new swanky car worth several crores.

Ranbir Kapoor Buys New Swanky Car:

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted driving his new beast - a jet-black Bentley Continental. A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram, in which RK can be seen driving his new Bentley in Bandra, close to his residence.

The actor was papped sporting a ganji. He wasn't accompanied by any family member or any staff member.

Ranbir is said to have paid a staggering amount of Rs 8 CRORES for his new swanky car, which is reportedly the most expensive Bently at this moment.

Last week, the Brahmastra actor was spotted visint the under-construction site of his palatial home in Mumbai. Later, he was joined by his Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir is all set to start shooting for his next, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari (of Dangal, Chhichhore fame), the mythological epic stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF star Yash as Ravana. As per reports, a huge set worth Rs 11 crore has been built for Ayodhya. Ranbir is expected to join the shoot in mid-April.

Ranbir has been sporting a clean-shaven look and lean mascular body lately to play Lord Ram in Ramayana. He has undergone extensive vocal and diction training along with archery training for his role.

Besides this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The epic saga is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.