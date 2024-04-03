Ranbir Kapoor Drives Home NEW Swanky Car Worth ‘X’ CRORES; WATCH Video

Ranbir
Kapoor
New
Car
Price:
Ranbir
Kapoor
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine,
both
personally
and
professionally.
The
actor
-
basking
in
the
success
of
his
last
release,
Animal,
which
earned
over
Rs
900
crores
globally
-
has
one
more
reason
to
celebrate.
Ranbir
has
recently
bought
home
a
brand
new
swanky
car
worth
several
crores.
Ranbir
Kapoor
Buys
New
Swanky
Car:
On
Wednesday,
Ranbir
Kapoor
was
spotted
driving
his
new
beast
-
a
jet-black
Bentley
Continental.
A
paparazzo
shared
a
video
on
Instagram,
in
which
RK
can
be
seen
driving
his
new
Bentley
in
Bandra,
close
to
his
residence.
The
actor
was
papped
sporting
a
ganji.
He
wasn't
accompanied
by
any
family
member
or
any
staff
member.
Ranbir
is
said
to
have
paid
a
staggering
amount
of
Rs
8
CRORES
for
his
new
swanky
car,
which
is
reportedly
the
most
expensive
Bently
at
this
moment.
Last
week,
the
Brahmastra
actor
was
spotted
visint
the
under-construction
site
of
his
palatial
home
in
Mumbai.
Later,
he
was
joined
by
his
Alia
Bhatt
and
Neetu
Kapoor.
On
the
work
front,
Ranbir
is
all
set
to
start
shooting
for
his
next,
Ramayana.
Directed
by
Nitesh
Tiwari
(of
Dangal,
Chhichhore
fame),
the
mythological
epic
stars
Sai
Pallavi
as
Sita
and
KGF
star
Yash
as
Ravana.
As
per
reports,
a
huge
set
worth
Rs
11
crore
has
been
built
for
Ayodhya.
Ranbir
is
expected
to
join
the
shoot
in
mid-April.
Ranbir
has
been
sporting
a
clean-shaven
look
and
lean
mascular
body
lately
to
play
Lord
Ram
in
Ramayana.
He
has
undergone
extensive
vocal
and
diction
training
along
with
archery
training
for
his
role.