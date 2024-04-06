Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa's Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Randhir Ranjan Roy Reunite For Ek Haan- Details Inside

Director Randhir Ranjan Roy and acclaimed actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi are back together following their collaboration on "Drama Queen" with an enthralling new play titled "Ek Haan." Set to star Krishnamoorthi alongside veteran actor Shekhar Suman, the production is slated to grace the stage at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, with performances starting on April 7th.

Set against the backdrop of 1951, amidst the aftermath of the Partition of India and the dawn of Pakistan, "Ek Haan" embarks on a profound exploration of the life and works of the iconic writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Through the eyes of Kashmiri journalist Wazira, audiences are taken on a compelling journey as she ventures to Pakistan to interview Manto for her newspaper. The ensuing interactions between Wazira and Manto, ranging from provocative to mysterious, breathe life into some of Manto's most renowned stories, including "Toba Tek Singh," "Kali Salwar," and "Thanda Ghosht." As the play unfolds, audiences are invited to delve into the intricacies of Manto's life and the socio-political landscape of the era.

Penned by Neha Kargeti and directed by Randhir Ranjan Roy, "Ek Haan" promises to transport viewers into the inner sanctum of Manto's psyche, offering insights into his multifaceted persona and enduring legacy. With Shekhar Suman and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi at the helm, supported by a talented ensemble, the play promises a thought-provoking exploration of identity, politics, and the human condition.

Manto's bold storytelling and fiercely feminist perspective continue to resonate in today's socio-political climate, making "Ek Haan" a timely and poignant theatrical experience. Through this production, audiences have the opportunity to delve into the profound writings of Manto and gain a deeper understanding of the man who captured the essence of a nation in transition. To witness "Ek Haan" is to embark on a journey into the heart of New India, grappling with its wounds and aspirations through the lens of one of its literary luminaries.

Prepare to be captivated, enlightened, and moved as "Ek Haan" unfolds its magic on stage at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, starting on April 7th. This production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the brilliance of Manto and his enduring impact on Indian literature and society.