Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa's Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Randhir Ranjan Roy Reunite For Ek Haan- Details Inside

Director
Randhir
Ranjan
Roy
and
acclaimed
actress
Suchitra
Krishnamoorthi
are
back
together
following
their
collaboration
on
"Drama
Queen" with
an
enthralling
new
play
titled
"Ek
Haan."
Set
to
star
Krishnamoorthi
alongside
veteran
actor
Shekhar
Suman,
the
production
is
slated
to
grace
the
stage
at
the
Experimental
Theatre,
NCPA,
with
performances
starting
on
April
7th.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
1951,
amidst
the
aftermath
of
the
Partition
of
India
and
the
dawn
of
Pakistan,
"Ek
Haan"
embarks
on
a
profound
exploration
of
the
life
and
works
of
the
iconic
writer
Saadat
Hasan
Manto.
Through
the
eyes
of
Kashmiri
journalist
Wazira,
audiences
are
taken
on
a
compelling
journey
as
she
ventures
to
Pakistan
to
interview
Manto
for
her
newspaper.
The
ensuing
interactions
between
Wazira
and
Manto,
ranging
from
provocative
to
mysterious,
breathe
life
into
some
of
Manto's
most
renowned
stories,
including
"Toba
Tek
Singh,"
"Kali
Salwar,"
and
"Thanda
Ghosht."
As
the
play
unfolds,
audiences
are
invited
to
delve
into
the
intricacies
of
Manto's
life
and
the
socio-political
landscape
of
the
era.
Penned
by
Neha
Kargeti
and
directed
by
Randhir
Ranjan
Roy,
"Ek
Haan"
promises
to
transport
viewers
into
the
inner
sanctum
of
Manto's
psyche,
offering
insights
into
his
multifaceted
persona
and
enduring
legacy.
With
Shekhar
Suman
and
Suchitra
Krishnamoorthi
at
the
helm,
supported
by
a
talented
ensemble,
the
play
promises
a
thought-provoking
exploration
of
identity,
politics,
and
the
human
condition.
Manto's
bold
storytelling
and
fiercely
feminist
perspective
continue
to
resonate
in
today's
socio-political
climate,
making
"Ek
Haan"
a
timely
and
poignant
theatrical
experience.
Through
this
production,
audiences
have
the
opportunity
to
delve
into
the
profound
writings
of
Manto
and
gain
a
deeper
understanding
of
the
man
who
captured
the
essence
of
a
nation
in
transition.
To
witness
"Ek
Haan"
is
to
embark
on
a
journey
into
the
heart
of
New
India,
grappling
with
its
wounds
and
aspirations
through
the
lens
of
one
of
its
literary
luminaries.
Prepare
to
be
captivated,
enlightened,
and
moved
as
"Ek
Haan"
unfolds
its
magic
on
stage
at
the
Experimental
Theatre,
NCPA,
starting
on
April
7th.
This
production
promises
an
unforgettable
theatrical
experience,
offering
audiences
a
rare
glimpse
into
the
brilliance
of
Manto
and
his
enduring
impact
on
Indian
literature
and
society.