Shocking! Raveena Tandon Reveals The Difference In Pay Parity In Bollywood, “Had to do 15-20 films…..”

Raveena Tandon Talks About The Disparity In Payment In Bollywood: Raveena Tandon is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood who reigned in the 90s and gave several noteworthy hits. However, in her latest interview the actress dropped some ugly truth about the disparity in payment in Bollywood. She also claimed that her male counterparts used to earn a lot more than her for the same job.

Raveena Tandon Talks About Male Stars Earning A Lot More Than Female Counterparts

"In those days, the money was very, very less, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. The male stars got a lot; much, much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say 15 films. For women actors... me, personally... actually, I can't speak for everybody, I can't generalise this. I had to do 15-20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts," Raveena said.

She further claimed that this is the sole reason for which superstars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were able to do much more selective films, "For everybody overall as well, the money was much lesser than the situation today. There are a lot more corporates coming in. It's become a much more professional way of doing things, which is great actually," added Raveena.

More About Professional Front Of Raveena Tandon

Raveena was last seen in Patna Shukla where she played the role of a lawyer. The film also stars late Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. Bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan, the film is directed by Vivek Budakoti and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. For the unversed, the film revolves around an education scam that afffects thousands of students in India. On the other hand, Raveena is currently gearing up for Ghudchadi and Welcome Back.