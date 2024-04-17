Shocking! Raveena Tandon Reveals The Difference In Pay Parity In Bollywood, “Had to do 15-20 films…..”

Raveena
Tandon
Talks
About
The
Disparity
In
Payment
In
Bollywood:
Raveena
Tandon
is
one
of
the
most
celebrated
actresses
in
Bollywood
who
reigned
in
the
90s
and
gave
several
noteworthy
hits.
However,
in
her
latest
interview
the
actress
dropped
some
ugly
truth
about
the
disparity
in
payment
in
Bollywood.
She
also
claimed
that
her
male
counterparts
used
to
earn
a
lot
more
than
her
for
the
same
job.
Raveena
Tandon
Talks
About
Male
Stars
Earning
A
Lot
More
Than
Female
Counterparts
"In
those
days,
the
money
was
very,
very
less,
especially
the
pay
disparity
between
actors
and
actresses.
The
male
stars
got
a
lot;
much,
much
more.
What
they
would
make
in
one
film,
I
would
make
in,
say
15
films.
For
women
actors...
me,
personally...
actually,
I
can't
speak
for
everybody,
I
can't
generalise
this.
I
had
to
do
15-20
films
to
make
as
much
money
as
my
male
counterparts,"
Raveena
said.
She
further
claimed
that
this
is
the
sole
reason
for
which
superstars
like
Aamir
Khan
and
Salman
Khan
were
able
to
do
much
more
selective
films,
"For
everybody
overall
as
well,
the
money
was
much
lesser
than
the
situation
today.
There
are
a
lot
more
corporates
coming
in.
It's
become
a
much
more
professional
way
of
doing
things,
which
is
great
actually,"
added
Raveena.
Raveena
was
last
seen
in
Patna
Shukla
where
she
played
the
role
of
a
lawyer.
The
film
also
stars
late
Satish
Kaushik
and
Manav
Vij.
Bankrolled
by
Arbaaz
Khan,
the
film
is
directed
by
Vivek
Budakoti
and
is
currently
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
For
the
unversed,
the
film
revolves
around
an
education
scam
that
afffects
thousands
of
students
in
India.
On
the
other
hand,
Raveena
is
currently
gearing
up
for
Ghudchadi
and
Welcome
Back.