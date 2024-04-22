Amar Singh Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra Slammed For ‘Insulting’ Amarjot Kaur, "I look like my worst”

Parineeti
Chopra
Slammed
For
Insulting
Amarjot
Kaur:
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
one
of
the
latest
releases
on
OTT
that
has
been
garnering
attention
for
so
many
things.
However,
while
Parineeti
Chopra's
acting
and
the
portrayal
as
Amarjot
Kaur
are
lauded
by
many,
the
actress'
few
comments
recently
made
the
internet
people
slam
her.
To
know
what
happened,
scroll
down
below
to
know
more:
Parineeti
Chopra's
'Insulting'
Comments
On
Amarjot
Kaur
Earlier,
Parineeti
Chopra
claimed
that
she
was
asked
to
put
on
around
16-20
kgs
of
weight
in
order
to
do
the
right
portrayal
of
Amarjot
Kaur.
However,
a
video
was
recently
shared
on
Reddit
where
Imtiaz
Ali
said
he
had
told
her
to
gain
around
6-7
kilos.
In
the
same
video,
Parineeti's
old
video
is
clubbed
to
show
the
difference.
In
the
same
video,
Parineeti
could
be
heard
saying
that
she
was
told
not
to
wear
makeup
and
look
her
'worst'
for
the
movie.
The
video
is
shared
with
a
caption,
"Parineeti's
shocking
lie:
"Imtiaz
Ali
told
me
to
put
on
20
KG
WEIGHT"-Imtiaz
Ali
never
said
that."
Redditors
Slammed
Parineeti
Chopra
For
Her
Offensive
Comments
After
the
video
went
viral,
many
slammed
the
actress
for
her
'downright
insulting'
comments.
One
wrote,
"She's
insulting
Amarjot
Kaur
in
every
single
interview
by
saying
things
like,
"I
look
like
my
worst." Ffs
Parineeti,
please
stop
dragging
down
someone
else
to
justify
your
weight
gain
and
feel
good
about
yourself."
Another
one
wrote,
"Came
here
to
say
the
same.
I
googled
amarjot
kaur,
she
is
not
obese,
or
looks
ugly.
This
woman
comes
up
with
excuses
and
blames
for
everything
that
she
doesn't
think
is
going
right
in
her
life.
Parineeti
is
not
obese
she
needs
to
stop
worrying."
One
commented,
"look
your
worse??
wtf..
she
means
late
amarjot
looked
worst??
kya
gadhi
hai
ye
aurat."
One
user
wrote,
"Oh
man,
I
was
feeling
exactly
the
same!!
She
is
saying
the
same
things
in
all
these
interviews.
That's
such
an
insult
to
the
woman
she
was
playing.
Please
woman
have
some
modesty."
One
wrote,
"Why
is
she
unnecessarily
trying
to
justify
her
weight
gain
by
making
the
character
sound
unappealing?!
She's
definitely
unhappy
with
the
way
she
currently
looks
and
to
make
herself
feel
better
she's
making
up
these
reasons
as
though
her
weight
gain
wasn't
her
fault.
Downright
insulting
and
immature
of
her."