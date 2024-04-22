Amar Singh Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra Slammed For ‘Insulting’ Amarjot Kaur, "I look like my worst”

Photo Credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra Slammed For Insulting Amarjot Kaur: Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the latest releases on OTT that has been garnering attention for so many things. However, while Parineeti Chopra's acting and the portrayal as Amarjot Kaur are lauded by many, the actress' few comments recently made the internet people slam her. To know what happened, scroll down below to know more:

Parineeti Chopra's 'Insulting' Comments On Amarjot Kaur

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra claimed that she was asked to put on around 16-20 kgs of weight in order to do the right portrayal of Amarjot Kaur. However, a video was recently shared on Reddit where Imtiaz Ali said he had told her to gain around 6-7 kilos. In the same video, Parineeti's old video is clubbed to show the difference. In the same video, Parineeti could be heard saying that she was told not to wear makeup and look her 'worst' for the movie.

The video is shared with a caption, "Parineeti's shocking lie: "Imtiaz Ali told me to put on 20 KG WEIGHT"-Imtiaz Ali never said that."

Redditors Slammed Parineeti Chopra For Her Offensive Comments

After the video went viral, many slammed the actress for her 'downright insulting' comments. One wrote, "She's insulting Amarjot Kaur in every single interview by saying things like, "I look like my worst." Ffs Parineeti, please stop dragging down someone else to justify your weight gain and feel good about yourself." Another one wrote, "Came here to say the same. I googled amarjot kaur, she is not obese, or looks ugly. This woman comes up with excuses and blames for everything that she doesn't think is going right in her life. Parineeti is not obese she needs to stop worrying." One commented, "look your worse?? wtf.. she means late amarjot looked worst?? kya gadhi hai ye aurat."

One user wrote, "Oh man, I was feeling exactly the same!! She is saying the same things in all these interviews. That's such an insult to the woman she was playing. Please woman have some modesty." One wrote, "Why is she unnecessarily trying to justify her weight gain by making the character sound unappealing?! She's definitely unhappy with the way she currently looks and to make herself feel better she's making up these reasons as though her weight gain wasn't her fault. Downright insulting and immature of her."

More About Parineeti Chopra's Character As Amarjot Kaur:

Parineeti Chopra's comeback in acting as Amarjot Kaur was pretty powerful and it is the first film project she has done after wedding to politician Raghav Chadha.