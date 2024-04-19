WATCH: Reporter Schools A Man Trying To Moral Policing Her, Internet Hails Her For Leaving ‘No Crumbs’

Reporter Schools Man For Moral Policing: Men moral policing women for their dresses and appearances is not new. However, there are a few women who stand up to what they believe. Recently, a video went viral where a reporter could be seen slamming a guy for teaching her to wear a dupatta over her head.

Reporter's Reaction To The Man Who Tried To Wrap Her Head With Dupatta

A video, apparently from Pakistan, recently went viral where a woman reporter could be seen asking questions to a guy about what wrong she did, to which the guy said it's that she is standing in front of him without wearing a dupatta in her head. He also tried to make her wear the dupatta without asking her.

To which the reporter quickly slammed the guy and asked why they start with 'dupatta in head' and end with 'dupatta in head'. She further claimed she has her own, plus, this is her own decision and he is no one to ask her to wear that. The reporter further bashed the guy for touching her without her consent which is even bigger concern.

In the meantime, the guy started calling her sister, to which the reporter had a witty response, and told him that she is no way his sister, they are 'blood-related'. She asked him again why he touched her without her consent and if this is what he has been taught. She also called it social harassment!

Furthermore, she asked how many women there are in Pakistan who go without dupatta and go with dupatta. The guy started giving the example of the women in his household, however, the reporter was quick enough to shut him down to not compare his home environment with everyone else's.

The video ended with an old lady trying to meddle in the conversation and trying to calm them down by diverting the topic. Watch the video here:

Internet Hails The Reporter

After the video went viral, the internet assembled to pat the back of the woman reporter for standing up for something she believes in. One wrote, "Girl did right! No men can touch a woman without her permission!! Stop being a judge stop telling women's what to do and how to do!" Another wrote, "She's so damn brave so damn brave and it's crazy that asserting your human autonomy against a bratty male entitled stranger is a brave choice here." One user wrote, "She ate and left no crumb."

Well, what do you think about the video?