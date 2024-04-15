Salman Khan’s Family Opens Up For First Time After Gun-firing Incident, “.... It's All A Publicity Stunt”

Photo Credit: Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Salman Khan's Family Releases A Statement: Salman Khan has been making headlines for the last two days after the gun-firing incident took place outside his family home, Galaxy apartment, in Bandra. The Khan family stayed mum until Arbaaz Khan released a statement on the behalf of the Khan family.

Arbaaz Khan Released A Statement On The Behalf Of Salman Khan's Family

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz Khan wrote and elaborated the incident, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place."

He addressed the people and media who called it a 'publicity stunt', adding "Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously."

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," he concluded.

More About The Gun-firing Incident At Salman Khan's Home

On Sunday morning, two unidentified assailants were spotted arriving at Salman Khan's home on a motorcycle covering their faces after which the meticulously brazen attack took place.