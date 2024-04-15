Salman Khan’s Family Opens Up For First Time After Gun-firing Incident, “.... It's All A Publicity Stunt”

Salman
Khan's
Family
Releases
A
Statement:
Salman
Khan
has
been
making
headlines
for
the
last
two
days
after
the
gun-firing
incident
took
place
outside
his
family
home,
Galaxy
apartment,
in
Bandra.
The
Khan
family
stayed
mum
until
Arbaaz
Khan
released
a
statement
on
the
behalf
of
the
Khan
family.
Arbaaz
Khan
Released
A
Statement
On
The
Behalf
Of
Salman
Khan's
Family
Taking
to
Instagram,
Arbaaz
Khan
wrote
and
elaborated
the
incident,
"The
recent
incident
of
firing
by
two
unidentified
person
on
a
motorcycle
at
Galaxy
apartment
the
residence
of
the
Salim
Khan
family
is
very
disturbing
and
unnerving.
Our
family
has
been
taken
aback
by
this
shocking
incident
that
took
place."
He
addressed
the
people
and
media
who
called
it
a
'publicity
stunt',
adding
"Unfortunately
some
people
claiming
to
be
close
to
our
family
and
pretending
to
be
the
spokesperson
have
been
making
loose
statements
to
the
media
saying
it's
all
a
publicity
stunt
and
the
family
remains
unaffected
which
is
not
true
and
these
views
should
not
be
taken
seriously."
"No
member
of
the
Salim
Khan
family
has
made
any
statement
regarding
this
incident
to
the
media.
At
this
time
the
family
is
helping
and
cooperating
with
the
police
in
the
investigation
of
this
untoward
incident.
We
have
faith
in
the
Mumbai
police
and
we
have
been
assured
they
will
do
everything
in
their
capacity
to
protect
and
secure
our
family.
Thank
you
everyone
for
your
love
and
support," he
concluded.