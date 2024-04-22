Salman Khan To Move To New Home After Firing Incident; To Start Shooting For Sikandar With Tight Security

Photo Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan To Move To New Home: Salman Khan is one of the most talked about people in the Bollywood right now. The shooting incident that happened a few days ago at Salman Khan's home caused people to raise eyebrows over the actor's security. Now, after the incident, Salman Khan's security and abode is reportedly to be changed.

Amar Singh Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra Slammed For 'Insulting' Amarjot Kaur, "I look like my worst"

Is Salman Khan Really Moving To New Home?

As per Times Now report, Salman Khan is seriously planning to move to Panvel. The actor's close friend revealed that he is considering moving to the town where he spends most of his time anyway. The report also suggested that he is planning to move to Panvel, which is close to Bigg Boss shooting location, for forever! However, any confirmation is yet to come from the actor.

Salman Khan's Tightened Security For The Shooting Of Sikandar

As earlier report claimed that Salman Khan is going to start shooting for his upcoming movie in May, it has also been claimed that amid all these, his security is also tightened. After Y+ security is given to the actor following death threats last year, Salman is going to have strong security in and around shooting sets as well.

According to the reports, before the shooting begins, the security team will take control of the shooting location and check if everything is falling under the protocol. The location will also only be disclosed to few people. Even the team will not be informed about the actor's location, schedule, dates, and everything else related to the actor. Only 10 people except security personnel will know about the actor's whereabouts.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie

Salman Khan is all set to be starred in Sikandar which is going to be released in Eid, 2025. The shooting location will mostly be in Hyderabad and Bangalore. He is collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for the project.