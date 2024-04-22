Salman Khan To Move To New Home After Firing Incident; To Start Shooting For Sikandar With Tight Security

Salman
Khan
To
Move
To
New
Home:
Salman
Khan
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
people
in
the
Bollywood
right
now.
The
shooting
incident
that
happened
a
few
days
ago
at
Salman
Khan's
home
caused
people
to
raise
eyebrows
over
the
actor's
security.
Now,
after
the
incident,
Salman
Khan's
security
and
abode
is
reportedly
to
be
changed.
As
per
Times
Now
report,
Salman
Khan
is
seriously
planning
to
move
to
Panvel.
The
actor's
close
friend
revealed
that
he
is
considering
moving
to
the
town
where
he
spends
most
of
his
time
anyway.
The
report
also
suggested
that
he
is
planning
to
move
to
Panvel,
which
is
close
to
Bigg
Boss
shooting
location,
for
forever!
However,
any
confirmation
is
yet
to
come
from
the
actor.
Salman
Khan's
Tightened
Security
For
The
Shooting
Of
Sikandar
As
earlier
report
claimed
that
Salman
Khan
is
going
to
start
shooting
for
his
upcoming
movie
in
May,
it
has
also
been
claimed
that
amid
all
these,
his
security
is
also
tightened.
After
Y+
security
is
given
to
the
actor
following
death
threats
last
year,
Salman
is
going
to
have
strong
security
in
and
around
shooting
sets
as
well.
According
to
the
reports,
before
the
shooting
begins,
the
security
team
will
take
control
of
the
shooting
location
and
check
if
everything
is
falling
under
the
protocol.
The
location
will
also
only
be
disclosed
to
few
people.
Even
the
team
will
not
be
informed
about
the
actor's
location,
schedule,
dates,
and
everything
else
related
to
the
actor.
Only
10
people
except
security
personnel
will
know
about
the
actor's
whereabouts.
Salman
Khan's
Upcoming
Movie
Salman
Khan
is
all
set
to
be
starred
in
Sikandar
which
is
going
to
be
released
in
Eid,
2025.
The
shooting
location
will
mostly
be
in
Hyderabad
and
Bangalore.
He
is
collaborating
with
Sajid
Nadiadwala
for
the
project.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 21:31 [IST]