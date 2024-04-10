Salman Khan Sings Animal Song At Anant Ambani Birthday Bash In Viral Video; Netizen Say 'Gaana Kharab Kar Dia'

Salman Khan Viral Singing Video: Salman Khan landed to Jamnagar, Gujarat to join in the celebration of Anant Ambani's birthday on 10th April 2024. Other celebs like singer B Praak, social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry were also spotted jetting off to the city for the birthday bash. B Praak has shared some glimpses of the evening, in which he and Salman Khan can be seen teaming up for a singing duet. In the video, which soon went viral on the internet, Salman and B Praak are singing 'Saari Duniya Jala Denge' from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While some fans appreaciated the Tiger 3 actor for his lively approach, a lot of people heavily trolled Khan for his singing. Read on...

Salman Khan Sings At Anant Ambani Birthday Bash; Video Goes Viral

On Tuesday evening, popular singer B Praak shared a set of pictures and videos from Anant's birthday bash in Jamnagar. In the post, the singer thanked Khan for singing with him. Taking to Instagram, he captioned it, "It was Pure Blessings To Perform For You On Your Birthday #anantambani Sir God Bless You You Are Gem Of A Person And @beingsalmankhan sir Thanks For Having Me And Treating Me Like a Family Always #jamnagar."

Check out the post below:

Salman trolled After Terming 'Laapataa Ladies' Kiran Rao's 'Debut As Director'

Netizens React To Salman Khan's Viral Singing Video:

Salman-B Praak's video garnered a lot of attention online and netizens took to the comment section of the post and reacted to their viral performance. Netizens started trolling Bhaijaan for his singing. One user wrote, "Gana kharab kar diya," whole another one commented, "Salman ko roko koi."

Another fan commented, "Bhai ki taraf se me maafi mangta hu." One of the fans wrote, "B praak - Saari Duniyaaaaa🗿 salman - Jala denge 🤡"

On the work front, Salman Khan is currenly shooting for his upcoming big project with Sajid Nadiadwala, which is being directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss.

