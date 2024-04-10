Salman Khan Sings Animal Song At Anant Ambani Birthday Bash In Viral Video; Netizen Say 'Gaana Kharab Kar Dia'

Salman
Khan
Viral
Singing
Video:
Salman
Khan
landed
to
Jamnagar,
Gujarat
to
join
in
the
celebration
of
Anant
Ambani's
birthday
on
10th
April
2024.
Other
celebs
like
singer
B
Praak,
social
media
sensation
Orhan
Awatramani
aka
Orry
were
also
spotted
jetting
off
to
the
city
for
the
birthday
bash.
B
Praak
has
shared
some
glimpses
of
the
evening,
in
which
he
and
Salman
Khan
can
be
seen
teaming
up
for
a
singing
duet.
In
the
video,
which
soon
went
viral
on
the
internet,
Salman
and
B
Praak
are
singing
'Saari
Duniya
Jala
Denge'
from
Ranbir
Kapoor's
Animal.
While
some
fans
appreaciated
the
Tiger
3
actor
for
his
lively
approach,
a
lot
of
people
heavily
trolled
Khan
for
his
singing.
Read
on...
Salman
Khan
Sings
At
Anant
Ambani
Birthday
Bash;
Video
Goes
Viral
On
Tuesday
evening,
popular
singer
B
Praak
shared
a
set
of
pictures
and
videos
from
Anant's
birthday
bash
in
Jamnagar.
In
the
post,
the
singer
thanked
Khan
for
singing
with
him.
Taking
to
Instagram,
he
captioned
it,
"It
was
Pure
Blessings
To
Perform
For
You
On
Your
Birthday
#anantambani
Sir
God
Bless
You
You
Are
Gem
Of
A
Person
And
@beingsalmankhan
sir
Thanks
For
Having
Me
And
Treating
Me
Like
a
Family
Always
#jamnagar."
Netizens
React
To
Salman
Khan's
Viral
Singing
Video:
Salman-B
Praak's
video
garnered
a
lot
of
attention
online
and
netizens
took
to
the
comment
section
of
the
post
and
reacted
to
their
viral
performance.
Netizens
started
trolling
Bhaijaan
for
his
singing.
One
user
wrote,
"Gana
kharab
kar
diya,"
whole
another
one
commented,
"Salman
ko
roko
koi."
Another
fan
commented,
"Bhai
ki
taraf
se
me
maafi
mangta
hu."
One
of
the
fans
wrote,
"B
praak
-
Saari
Duniyaaaaa🗿
salman
-
Jala
denge
🤡"