Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed Facing Trouble In Marriage Amid Nawal Saeed's Flirty DMs Rumour? He REACTS

Shoaib
Malik-Nawal
Saeed
rumour:
Sania
Mirza's
former
husband
Shoaib
Malik
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
he
got
married
for
the
third
time.
After
rumours
about
his
separation
from
the
Indian
tennis
star
surfaced
on
the
internet,
Shoaib
surprised
everyone
when
he
announced
his
wedding
with
Sana
Javed.
SHOAIB
MALIK-SANA
JAVED
WEDDING
The
former
Pakistani
Cricket
team
captain
got
hitched
with
Pak
actress
Sana
Javed
in
an
intimate
ceremony
in
Karachi.
After
keeping
his
relationship
with
the
actress
under
wraps,
he
confirmed
that
he
is
in
love
with
Sana
by
announcing
their
wedding.
On
January
24,
2024,
Shoaib
Malik
married
Sana
Javed
in
the
presence
of
only
family
members
in
a
nikaah
ceremony.
After
their
wedding,
a
report
in
PTI
claimed
that
Sania
Mirza
opted
for
a
'khula'
with
him.
His
third
wedding
set
several
tongues
wagging
as
the
Pakistani
cricketer
has
a
son
with
Sania
Mirza.
SANIA
MIRZA-SHOAIB
MALIK
DIVORCE
REASON
While
gossip
mills
claimed
that
the
former
couple
faced
issues
in
their
marriage,
they
have
confirmed
the
rumours.
However,
speculations
were
rife
that
Shoaib
Malik
was
cheating
on
Sania.
His
name
was
linked
with
Zindagi
Gulzar
Hai
actress
Ayesha
Omar.
However,
both
denied
the
buzz
about
dating
each
other.
Shoaib
Malik
was
earlier
married
to
Ayesha
Siddiqui.
Their
marriage
ended
in
divorce
on
April
7,
2010.
The
Pakistani
cricketer
married
Sania
in
a
traditional
Muslim
wedding
ceremony
at
Hyderabad's
Taj
Krishna
Hotel.
They
welcomed
their
baby
boy
in
October
2018.
Netizens
wondered
if
Nawab
Saeed
was
talking
about
Shoaib
Malik
when
she
alleged
that
married
and
committed
Pakistani
cricketers
have
slid
into
her
Instagram
DMs
and
shared
flirtatious
messages.
While
she
didn't
take
any
name,
the
social
media
users
believed
that
she
was
hinting
at
Shoaib
Malik
as
she
didn't
deny
when
his
name
was
mentioned.
This
sparked
rumours
about
Sana
Javed
and
Shoaib
Malik
facing
issues
in
their
marriage,
months
after
their
wedding.
However,
Shoaib
has
refuted
the
speculations
after
his
third
wife
Sana
Javed
shared
a
picture
from
their
dinner
date.
He
reposted
the
photo
on
his
Instagram
story
and
captioned
it
as,
"Hey
beautiful." Sana
also
commented
on
his
post
and
wrote,
"Hero."
This
is
Shoaib's
first
post
after
rumours
about
him
sending
a
flirty
message
to
Nawal
surfaced
on
the
internet.