Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed Facing Trouble In Marriage Amid Nawal Saeed's Flirty DMs Rumour? He REACTS

Shoaib Malik-Nawal Saeed rumour: Sania Mirza's former husband Shoaib Malik has been hogging all the limelight ever since he got married for the third time. After rumours about his separation from the Indian tennis star surfaced on the internet, Shoaib surprised everyone when he announced his wedding with Sana Javed.

SHOAIB MALIK-SANA JAVED WEDDING

The former Pakistani Cricket team captain got hitched with Pak actress Sana Javed in an intimate ceremony in Karachi. After keeping his relationship with the actress under wraps, he confirmed that he is in love with Sana by announcing their wedding.

On January 24, 2024, Shoaib Malik married Sana Javed in the presence of only family members in a nikaah ceremony. After their wedding, a report in PTI claimed that Sania Mirza opted for a 'khula' with him. His third wedding set several tongues wagging as the Pakistani cricketer has a son with Sania Mirza.

SANIA MIRZA-SHOAIB MALIK DIVORCE REASON

While gossip mills claimed that the former couple faced issues in their marriage, they have confirmed the rumours. However, speculations were rife that Shoaib Malik was cheating on Sania. His name was linked with Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Ayesha Omar. However, both denied the buzz about dating each other.

Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui. Their marriage ended in divorce on April 7, 2010. The Pakistani cricketer married Sania in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel. They welcomed their baby boy in October 2018.

Who Is Nawal Saeed? Did Pakistani Actress Accuse Sania Mirza's EX Shoaib Malik Of Sending Flirty Messages?

SHOAIB MALIK-NAWAL SAEED CONTROVERY

Netizens wondered if Nawab Saeed was talking about Shoaib Malik when she alleged that married and committed Pakistani cricketers have slid into her Instagram DMs and shared flirtatious messages. While she didn't take any name, the social media users believed that she was hinting at Shoaib Malik as she didn't deny when his name was mentioned.

This sparked rumours about Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik facing issues in their marriage, months after their wedding. However, Shoaib has refuted the speculations after his third wife Sana Javed shared a picture from their dinner date.

He reposted the photo on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Hey beautiful." Sana also commented on his post and wrote, "Hero." This is Shoaib's first post after rumours about him sending a flirty message to Nawal surfaced on the internet.

