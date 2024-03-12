Sargun Mehta & Gippy Grewal's Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Set For Grand Mumbai Premiere; DEETS
'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri', a romantic comedy featuring Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal, gears up for its grand Mumbai premiere. The film, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, is set for a 2024 release, sparking anticipation among audiences.
The
film
industry
is
buzzing
with
the
news
of
the
grand
premiere
of
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'.
This
Punjabi
movie
is
a
romantic
comedy
that
brings
together
the
much-loved
duo
of
Sargun
Mehta
and
Gippy
Grewal.
Notably,
this
film
also
signifies
the
comeback
of
actor-producer
Sargun
Mehta.
The
event,
set
to
occur
in
Mumbai,
promises
to
be
a
lavish
affair,
attended
by
stars
from
across
the
industry.
Sargun
Mehta
made
the
announcement
of
this
collaboration
with
Gippy
Grewal
in
March
of
last
year,
revealing
the
first
poster
of
the
film.
Following
the
launch
of
its
trailer,
the
film
received
an
overwhelmingly
positive
response.
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
is
produced
by
the
popular
couple,
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
adding
to
the
anticipation
surrounding
its
release.
The
film
is
scheduled
to
hit
theaters
on
March
15,
2024.
This
movie
is
not
just
another
addition
to
the
Punjabi
cinema
but
a
showpiece
of
the
dynamic
partnership
between
Sargun
Mehta
and
Gippy
Grewal.
Their
collaboration
has
sparked
immense
curiosity
and
excitement
among
fans.
The
premiere
in
Mumbai
is
expected
to
be
a
spectacular
showcase,
setting
the
stage
for
the
film's
anticipated
success.
With
its
release
date
approaching,
the
excitement
among
the
audience
is
palpable,
making
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
one
of
the
most
awaited
films
of
2024.