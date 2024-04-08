Seema Haider Assaulted By Sachin Meena? TRUTH Revealed As Viral Video Shows Brutal Injury Marks

Seema
Haider
Allegedly
Assaulted
By
Husband:
Pakistani
national
Seema
Haider
is
trending
on
social
as
one
of
her
videos
where
she
is
showing
her
brutal
injuries
goes
viral.
A
video
has
been
circulating
on
Twitter
(now
X)
where
Seema
is
giving
the
close-up
look
of
her
swollen
face.
Her
under
eyes
are
seen
turned
in
blue
and
red
colors
that
generally
happens
if
someone
is
beaten
harshly.
Further,
in
the
video
the
Pakistani
national
shows
the
cut
in
her
upper
lips.
The
video
made
many
wonder
whether
Seema
got
these
injuries
after
having
altercation
with
her
Indian
husband
Sachin
Meena.
Let
us
reveal
the
truth.
After
Seema's
video
went
viral
all
over
the
internet
many
outlets
did
the
deepfake
test.
Republic
World
reports
that
Seema's
video
was
a
deepfake
and
not
a
true
representation.
Furthermore,
Seema
confirmed
that
there
hasn't
been
fight
with
her
husband
and
there
has
been
false
information
siwrling
about
her
fight
with
Sachin
on
internet.Seema
met
Sachin
online
in
2019
while
both
were
playing
online
shooitng
game
PUBG.
As
love
blossomed
between
the
two,
Seema
decided
to
come
to
India
along
with
her
four
kids.
She
then
entered
India
illegally
and
the
couple
met
each
other
in
Nepal
in
March
2023.
During
their
stay
in
Nepal,
the
couple
tied
the
knot
and
made
several
reels,
becoming
a
viral
sensation
on
the
internet.
Thinking
Seema
could
be
a
spy
in
desguise
of
normal
Pakistani
woman,
she
was
arrested
by
UP
police.
Following
their
bail
three
days
later,
both
returned
to
Greater
Noida.
Seema
then
embraced
Hinduism
and
has
been
living
happily
ever
after
with
"lappu
sa" Sachin.