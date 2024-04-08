Seema Haider Assaulted By Sachin Meena? TRUTH Revealed As Viral Video Shows Brutal Injury Marks

Seema Haider Allegedly Assaulted By Husband: Pakistani national Seema Haider is trending on social as one of her videos where she is showing her brutal injuries goes viral. A video has been circulating on Twitter (now X) where Seema is giving the close-up look of her swollen face. Her under eyes are seen turned in blue and red colors that generally happens if someone is beaten harshly. Further, in the video the Pakistani national shows the cut in her upper lips. The video made many wonder whether Seema got these injuries after having altercation with her Indian husband Sachin Meena. Let us reveal the truth.

IS SEEMA HAIDER SEXUALLY ASSAULTED?

After Seema's video went viral all over the internet many outlets did the deepfake test. Republic World reports that Seema's video was a deepfake and not a true representation. Furthermore, Seema confirmed that there hasn't been fight with her husband and there has been false information siwrling about her fight with Sachin on internet.Seema met Sachin online in 2019 while both were playing online shooitng game PUBG. As love blossomed between the two, Seema decided to come to India along with her four kids. She then entered India illegally and the couple met each other in Nepal in March 2023. During their stay in Nepal, the couple tied the knot and made several reels, becoming a viral sensation on the internet.

Thinking Seema could be a spy in desguise of normal Pakistani woman, she was arrested by UP police. Following their bail three days later, both returned to Greater Noida. Seema then embraced Hinduism and has been living happily ever after with "lappu sa" Sachin.