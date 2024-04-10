Shiv Jyoti Rajput: "I Decided To Switch Gears To Let My Personality Shine"; On Transitioning From Modeling

Amidst
the
glitz
and
glamour
of
the
Bollywood
industry,
a
new
star
is
poised
to
make
her
grand
entrance.
Shiv
Jyoti
Rajput,
celebrated
for
her
stunning
presence
on
the
runway,
is
now
ready
to
captivate
audiences
with
her
acting
prowess.
Transitioning
seamlessly
from
the
world
of
modeling
to
the
silver
screen,
Shiv
Jyoti
is
all
set
to
leave
her
mark
in
the
realm
of
cinema.
Having
carved
a
niche
for
herself
in
the
modeling
world,
Shiv
Jyoti
is
now
embarking
on
a
new
chapter
in
her
career,
making
her
Bollywood
debut
in
not
one,
but
two
eagerly
anticipated
films.
The
first,
titled
"Fateh," is
helmed
by
none
other
than
actor-director
Sonu
Sood,
and
features
the
enchanting
duo
of
Jacqueline
Fernandez
and
Sonu
Sood
alongside
Shiv
Jyoti.
This
collaboration
promises
to
deliver
an
electrifying
cinematic
experience,
with
audiences
eagerly
awaiting
the
chemistry
between
the
talented
trio.
Reflecting
on
her
journey
from
the
catwalk
to
the
camera,
Shiv
Jyoti
reminisces
with
humor
and
determination.
"Believe
it
or
not,
but
I
used
to
be
the
queen
of
runway
mishaps!" she
quips.
"But
hey,
I've
never
been
one
to
shy
away
from
a
challenge."
Her
transition
to
acting,
she
explains,
was
a
natural
evolution,
allowing
her
vibrant
personality
to
shine
in
front
of
the
lens.
From
conquering
the
catwalk
to
gracing
the
silver
screen,
Shiv
Jyoti's
journey
exemplifies
determination.
In
addition
to
"Fateh," Shiv
Jyoti
is
also
set
to
star
in
"Jahangir
National
University
(JNU),"
promising
audiences
another
compelling
performance.
With
her
infectious
enthusiasm
and
undeniable
talent,
Shiv
Jyoti
Rajput
is
poised
to
make
a
lasting
impression
on
the
hearts
of
moviegoers.
As
the
newest
sensation
in
Bollywood,
Shiv
Jyoti
Kumar
embodies
youth,
beauty,
and
talent,
promising
to
give
her
contemporaries
a
run
for
their
money.
With
her
debut
films
set
to
release
soon,
audiences
eagerly
anticipate
the
arrival
of
this
radiant
starlet,
ready
to
illuminate
the
silver
screen
with
her
undeniable
charm
and
charisma.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 20:15 [IST]