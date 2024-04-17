Social Nation 2024: Ananya Panday, Munawar Faruqui, Kusha Kapila- Celebs Who Will Attend Creator Festival
The vivo V30 Series Social Nation, slated for April 20-21, 2024, in Mumbai, promises to be a landmark event for digital enthusiasts. Featuring over 150 creators, including Ananya Panday, and performances by artists like Yung Raja, this festival offers workshops, meet and greets, and performances.
Mumbai
is
buzzing
with
anticipation
as
the
vivo
V30
Series
Social
Nation
gears
up
for
its
grand
comeback.
Scheduled
for
the
20th
and
21st
of
April
at
the
Jio
World
Garden,
Mumbai,
this
creator
festival,
one
of
Asia's
largest,
promises
an
unforgettable
two-day
event.
Presented
by
One
Digital
Entertainment
and
with
tickets
exclusively
available
through
Zomato
LIVE,
the
festival
is
a
haven
for
internet
enthusiasts
to
connect
with
their
favorite
creators.
This
year’s
festival
is
turning
up
the
excitement,
featuring
over
150
creators,
including
the
GenZ
sensation
Ananya
Panday.
Fans
can
look
forward
to
seeing
their
favorites
like
Prajakta
Koli
(Mostly
Sane),
Kusha
Kapila,
Uorfi,
and
many
more.
Attendees
will
have
the
chance
to
meet
these
internet
stars
up
close
with
exclusive
'Meet
&
Greet’
sessions.
But
the
thrills
don’t
stop
there.
The
festival
will
host
electrifying
performances
from
artists
like
Yung
Raja,
Yashraj
Mukhate,
and
MJ5,
ensuring
entertainment
is
at
its
peak.
Additionally,
the
'Social
Nation
Academy’
offers
workshops
on
various
topics,
including
content
creation
and
business
development
in
the
digital
era,
led
by
industry
experts
like
Harun
Robert
and
Rohit
Raj.
For
those
eager
to
dive
into
this
digital
celebration,
mark
your
calendars
for
the
20th
and
21st
of
April
2024,
from
12:00
PM
to
10:00
PM
at
Jio
Garden
BKC,
Mumbai.
Tickets
are
available
starting
at
INR
599,
exclusively
on
the
Zomato
App’s
LIVE
tab.
Don’t
miss
out
on
the
chance
to
join
this
epic
adventure
at
the
vivo
V30
Series
Social
Nation
2024!