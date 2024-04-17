Social Nation 2024: Ananya Panday, Munawar Faruqui, Kusha Kapila- Celebs Who Will Attend Creator Festival

Mumbai is buzzing with anticipation as the vivo V30 Series Social Nation gears up for its grand comeback. Scheduled for the 20th and 21st of April at the Jio World Garden, Mumbai, this creator festival, one of Asia's largest, promises an unforgettable two-day event. Presented by One Digital Entertainment and with tickets exclusively available through Zomato LIVE, the festival is a haven for internet enthusiasts to connect with their favorite creators.

This year’s festival is turning up the excitement, featuring over 150 creators, including the GenZ sensation Ananya Panday. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorites like Prajakta Koli (Mostly Sane), Kusha Kapila, Uorfi, and many more. Attendees will have the chance to meet these internet stars up close with exclusive 'Meet & Greet’ sessions.

But the thrills don’t stop there. The festival will host electrifying performances from artists like Yung Raja, Yashraj Mukhate, and MJ5, ensuring entertainment is at its peak. Additionally, the 'Social Nation Academy’ offers workshops on various topics, including content creation and business development in the digital era, led by industry experts like Harun Robert and Rohit Raj.

For those eager to dive into this digital celebration, mark your calendars for the 20th and 21st of April 2024, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Jio Garden BKC, Mumbai. Tickets are available starting at INR 599, exclusively on the Zomato App’s LIVE tab. Don’t miss out on the chance to join this epic adventure at the vivo V30 Series Social Nation 2024!