SS Rajamouli Teams Up With David Warner For Bahubali-Inspired VIRAL Video; Fans Say 'We Want Him In South’

SS Rajamouli Collaborates With David Warner: A video of SS Rajamouli and David Warner is going viral on internet. Amid IPL, Delhi Capital's cricketer David Warner has been much in talk. Making use of the same, Cred made an Ad collborating the famed cricketer with the most renowned director of Tollywood. Cred released an ad that was inspired by SS Rajamouli's film Bahubali. The ad went viral in no time, as fans saw Warner in Indian avatar for the first time. The ad shows Warner being featured in the Bahubali and asking the frustrated director in the end, "See you at Oscars?" The ad will undoubtedly leave you laughing out loud.

SS RAJAMOULI COLLABORATES WITH DAVID WARNER IN VIRAL AD

The one minute long ad video starts with SS Rajamouli calling Warner asking, "David guru, can I geta discount on your match tickets?" To this, Warner replies, "Raja sir, if you have CRED UPI you can get cashback?" Rajamouli asks what if he has normal UPI, Warner then says that Rajamouli will have to do him a favor then in order to get match tickets with normal UPI. The video then continues with Warner being featured in Bahubali inspired movie.

FANS REACT TO SS RAJAMOULI & DAVID WARNER'S VIRAL VIDEO

Seeing the viral video, a fan jokingly tweaked Indian aadhar card with Warner's name on it. One wrote, "Aadhaar department has just sectioned Aadhaar card for David Warner...😂 it's for you sir... Now u are officially INDIAN also.." Another claimed, "Good ad shooting." One praised the ad, "Haha wow Mr warner. You r a star @davidwarner31." A fan claimed, "The main thing is ... David Warner reply for the post and repost also. Now he is indian now, give him a voter id card and aadhaar." "These days Warner is better facing the camera then the bowlers," tweeted another.

