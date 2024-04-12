SS Rajamouli Teams Up With David Warner For Bahubali-Inspired VIRAL Video; Fans Say 'We Want Him In South’

SS
Rajamouli
Collaborates
With
David
Warner:
A
video
of
SS
Rajamouli
and
David
Warner
is
going
viral
on
internet.
Amid
IPL,
Delhi
Capital's
cricketer
David
Warner
has
been
much
in
talk.
Making
use
of
the
same,
Cred
made
an
Ad
collborating
the
famed
cricketer
with
the
most
renowned
director
of
Tollywood.
Cred
released
an
ad
that
was
inspired
by
SS
Rajamouli's
film
Bahubali.
The
ad
went
viral
in
no
time,
as
fans
saw
Warner
in
Indian
avatar
for
the
first
time.
The
ad
shows
Warner
being
featured
in
the
Bahubali
and
asking
the
frustrated
director
in
the
end,
"See
you
at
Oscars?" The
ad
will
undoubtedly
leave
you
laughing
out
loud.
SS
RAJAMOULI
COLLABORATES
WITH
DAVID
WARNER
IN
VIRAL
AD
The
one
minute
long
ad
video
starts
with
SS
Rajamouli
calling
Warner
asking,
"David
guru,
can
I
geta
discount
on
your
match
tickets?"
To
this,
Warner
replies,
"Raja
sir,
if
you
have
CRED
UPI
you
can
get
cashback?"
Rajamouli
asks
what
if
he
has
normal
UPI,
Warner
then
says
that
Rajamouli
will
have
to
do
him
a
favor
then
in
order
to
get
match
tickets
with
normal
UPI.
The
video
then
continues
with
Warner
being
featured
in
Bahubali
inspired
movie.
FANS
REACT
TO
SS
RAJAMOULI
&
DAVID
WARNER'S
VIRAL
VIDEO
Seeing
the
viral
video,
a
fan
jokingly
tweaked
Indian
aadhar
card
with
Warner's
name
on
it.
One
wrote,
"Aadhaar
department
has
just
sectioned
Aadhaar
card
for
David
Warner...😂
it's
for
you
sir...
Now
u
are
officially
INDIAN
also.."
Another
claimed,
"Good
ad
shooting."
One
praised
the
ad,
"Haha
wow
Mr
warner.
You
r
a
star
@davidwarner31."
A
fan
claimed,
"The
main
thing
is
...
David
Warner
reply
for
the
post
and
repost
also.
Now
he
is
indian
now,
give
him
a
voter
id
card
and
aadhaar."
"These
days
Warner
is
better
facing
the
camera
then
the
bowlers,"
tweeted
another.