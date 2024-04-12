SuPra Sisters- SuKriti & PraKriti Kakar Gear Up For Summer With Saath Tere Poster Launch

Mumbai, Maharashtra - April 12, 2024 - The dynamic sister duo, known for their captivating vocals and vibrant music under their label SuPra. The poster launch today marks the beginning of the exciting countdown to the song's official release on April 17th, 2024.

The track promises to be the ultimate summer escape anthem. The vibrant poster gives a sneak peek into the world of "Saath Tere" as it captures the essence of the song - a carefree, romantic adventure set against the stunning location.

This upcoming release is a proof to the duo's commitment to creating music that resonates with the soul and fuels the desire for exploration. The song promises to transport listeners to the stunning landscapes, perfectly complementing the infectious energy of Sukriti and Prakriti's vocals.

Mark your calendars, because "Saath Tere" drops on April 17th, available on all major streaming platforms. So, buckle up, get ready to sing along, and and lose yourself in the infectious energy of this summer anthem!

About SuPra

SuPra is the brainchild of the talented Kakar sisters, established with a vision to showcase their creative independence and musical versatility. Through SuPra, SuKriti & PraKriti create music that is both personal and relatable. Stay tuned for more updates on "Saath Tere" and SuPra!