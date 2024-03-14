ThrowbackThursday: Mahesh Shetty Takes Us Back To The Snowy Mountains In Kashmir With This Video! Watch Now!

Mahesh
Shetty
is
a
well-known
actor
who
has
made
a
mark
in
both
television
and
films.
The
actor
was
recently
seen
in
the
movie
'Fighter',
where
he
played
the
role
of
Squadron
Leader
Rajan
Unninathan'
in
the
blockbuster
movie
'Fighter'
alongside
Hrithik
Roshan.
Shetty
is
known
for
his
work
in
iconic
serials
like,
'Pavitra
Rishta'
and
'Bade
Ache
Lagte
Hai',
in
which
he
received
immense
appreciation
from
the
audience.
Recently,
the
actor
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
a
delightful
#ThrowbackThurday
post
from
his
Fighter
shooting
schedule
in
Kashmir.
Mahesh
shared
the
video
on
his
Instagram
handle
and
wrote,
"Wanna
go
back
again...
Like
NOWWWW
!!!!".
The
video
captures
Mahesh's
joyous
moments
amidst
the
picturesque
snow-clad
landscapes
of
the
Kashmir
Valley.
On
the
work
front,
the
actor
is
all
geared
up
with
his
upcoming
series
'Kan
Khajura'
which
is
an
adaptation
of
the
Israeli
show
'Magpie,'
which
also
features
Mohit
Raina
and
Roshan
Mathew.
The
actor
is
also
working
on
the
upcoming
Marathi
movie,
'Kolhapur
Dairies'
directed
by
Joe
Rajan
and
also
features
Bhushan
Patil.
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 13:44 [IST]