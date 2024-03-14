ThrowbackThursday: Mahesh Shetty Takes Us Back To The Snowy Mountains In Kashmir With This Video! Watch Now!

Mahesh Shetty is a well-known actor who has made a mark in both television and films. The actor was recently seen in the movie 'Fighter', where he played the role of Squadron Leader Rajan Unninathan' in the blockbuster movie 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. Shetty is known for his work in iconic serials like, 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Bade Ache Lagte Hai', in which he received immense appreciation from the audience.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a delightful #ThrowbackThurday post from his Fighter shooting schedule in Kashmir. Mahesh shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wanna go back again... Like NOWWWW !!!!". The video captures Mahesh's joyous moments amidst the picturesque snow-clad landscapes of the Kashmir Valley.

On the work front, the actor is all geared up with his upcoming series 'Kan Khajura' which is an adaptation of the Israeli show 'Magpie,' which also features Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew. The actor is also working on the upcoming Marathi movie, 'Kolhapur Dairies' directed by Joe Rajan and also features Bhushan Patil.