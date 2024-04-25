Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled For Posing In Semi-n*de Clothes, Internet Asks To Do ‘High Five', Here's Why

Uorfi
Javed
Gets
Trolled
Yet
Again
For
Her
Clothing:
Uorfi
Javed
has
been
one
of
the
most
controversial
personalities
in
Bollywood
when
it
comes
to
fashion
that
nobody
gets
at
times.
The
actress
has
always
been
the
centre
of
attraction
when
she
comes
out
wearing
revealing
clothes
that
too
in
not
a
traditional
way.
Recently,
Uorfi
fall
prey
to
trolls
yet
again
for
posing
in
semi
n*udes
clothes,
and
it
was
not
a
surprise
that
the
internet
assembled
to
roast
the
social
media
personality.
Uorfi
Javed
shared
a
video
of
herself
donning
a
powder
pink
dress
featuring
a
floral
motif
in
one
of
her
busts.
It
has
a
lightweight
flowy
and
textured
extension
that
goes
up
to
the
legs
which
creates
an
illusion
of
a
dress.
She
teamed
it
up
with
a
same
colored
skirt
having
a
3D
floral
motif
in
it.
However,
this
is
not
the
most
talked
about
part!
Uorfi
ditched
a
piece
of
cloth
at
one
of
her
busts
and
instead
chose
to
cover
it
up
with
her
own
hands
as
she
posed
for
the
camera.
And
oh,
she
could
be
seen
flaunting
her
feathered
tattoo
in
her
toned
midriff.
She
picked
a
pair
of
pastel
pink
boots
which
completed
her
dress
pretty
well.
Lastly,
for
makeup,
she
opted
for
a
pink
monochromatic
look
featuring
pink
lips,
pink
eyeshadows,
mascara
laden
lashes,
and
groomed
eyebrows.
For
hair,
she
kept
it
with
a
middle
partition
flaunting
her
locks
in
the
front.
Watch
the
video
here:
How
Internet
Reacted
To
Uorfi
Javed's
Latest
Outfit
After
Uorfi
uploaded
the
video,
naturally,
many
commented
on
her
video.
While
some
of
them
praised
her
bold
choice,
many
trolled
the
actress
for
the
weird
sense
of
clothing.
Hinting
at
missing
piece
of
clothes
in
her
bust
area,
one
wrote,
"Dusre
wale
kapde
se
darji
ne
rumal
bana
liya
tha
apna,"
another
one
asked
for
a
'High
five',
one
user
suggested,
"Could
have
used
another
flower
on
the
left
side
too,"
another
questioned,
"Is
this
even
a
outfit?"
Although
many
trolled
her,
some
of
the
users
lauded
the
actress.
One
wrote,
"I
always
like
you,"
another
wrote,
"That's
called
freedom
of
expression,"
one
wrote,
"uff"
with
two
emojis
of
red
chilli.
What
do
you
think
about
Uorfi's
outfit?
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 18:09 [IST]