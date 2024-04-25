Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled For Posing In Semi-n*de Clothes, Internet Asks To Do ‘High Five', Here's Why

Photo Credit: Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled Yet Again For Her Clothing: Uorfi Javed has been one of the most controversial personalities in Bollywood when it comes to fashion that nobody gets at times. The actress has always been the centre of attraction when she comes out wearing revealing clothes that too in not a traditional way. Recently, Uorfi fall prey to trolls yet again for posing in semi n*udes clothes, and it was not a surprise that the internet assembled to roast the social media personality.

Uorfi Javed Poses In Kathy Atelier

Uorfi Javed shared a video of herself donning a powder pink dress featuring a floral motif in one of her busts. It has a lightweight flowy and textured extension that goes up to the legs which creates an illusion of a dress. She teamed it up with a same colored skirt having a 3D floral motif in it. However, this is not the most talked about part! Uorfi ditched a piece of cloth at one of her busts and instead chose to cover it up with her own hands as she posed for the camera.

And oh, she could be seen flaunting her feathered tattoo in her toned midriff. She picked a pair of pastel pink boots which completed her dress pretty well. Lastly, for makeup, she opted for a pink monochromatic look featuring pink lips, pink eyeshadows, mascara laden lashes, and groomed eyebrows. For hair, she kept it with a middle partition flaunting her locks in the front. Watch the video here:

How Internet Reacted To Uorfi Javed's Latest Outfit

After Uorfi uploaded the video, naturally, many commented on her video. While some of them praised her bold choice, many trolled the actress for the weird sense of clothing. Hinting at missing piece of clothes in her bust area, one wrote, "Dusre wale kapde se darji ne rumal bana liya tha apna," another one asked for a 'High five', one user suggested, "Could have used another flower on the left side too," another questioned, "Is this even a outfit?"

Although many trolled her, some of the users lauded the actress. One wrote, "I always like you," another wrote, "That's called freedom of expression," one wrote, "uff" with two emojis of red chilli.

What do you think about Uorfi's outfit?