Urfi Javed-Orry Viral Video: Netizens Call Them 'Perfect Jodi' As Uorfi Says 'Mujhe To Kuch V Chalega Orry Ka'

Uorfi
Javed-Orry
Viral
Video:
Recently
a
video
of
Uorfi
Javed
and
Orry
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
Bigg
Boss
OTT
Season
1
fame
Uorfi
was
seen
wearing
a
blue
colored
butterful
imitating
top,
styling
it
with
a
black
color
skirt.
On
the
other
hand,
Orry
wore
a
ripped
jeans
and
purple
t-shirt
saying
"YOLO" on
it.
As
the
duo
posed
together,
Orry
said
to
paps,
"Uorfi
ka
dress
mujhe
bhot
acha
lagta
h."
Having
fun
together,
Uorfi
said
to
paps,
"Mujhe
to
Orry
ka
kuch
bhi
chalega."
Marking
this
comment,
fans
started
making
comments
on
Uorfi
and
Orry's
jodi.
UORFI
JAVED
&
ORRY
VIRAL
VIDEO
While
complimenting
Uorfi's
top,
Orry
mistakenly
said
that
it
is
"chidiya".
Howveer,
Uorfi
corrected
him
later
saying
that
she
is
wearing
a
blue
color
butterfly.
When
paps
asked
Orry
to
do
his
favorite
pose
with
Uorfi,
he
jokingly
sid,
"Kidhar
daalega
hanth"
pointing
towards
Uorfi's
front-knitted
top.
Uorfi
replied
to
Orru
asking
him
not
to
hesitate
to
keep
his
hands,
syaing,
"Mujhe
to
chalega."
She
then
added,
"Mujhe
to
kuch
v
chalega
Orry
ka."
Fans
instantly
took
note
of
Uorfi's
comment,
saying,
"They
look
good
together."
Another
claimed,
"Best
Collab
=
In
dono
ki
Shadi
Karado."
Another
dubbed
their
duo,
"Perfect
jodi."
One
joked,
"Haters
say
they
are
not
dating."
Another
mocked
the
duo
while
saying,
"Yeh
dono
ki
Jodi
acchi
h."
"Mujhe
toh
kuch
v
chalega
orry
ka
was
also
very
personal,"
another
noted.
Uorfi
Javed
who
is
now
a
well
known
social
media
personality
is
famous
for
her
unique
fashion
sense
and
social
media
presence.
She
began
her
career
with
roles
in
soap
operas
and
rose
to
fame
in
2021
as
she
appeared
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
Season
1.
Meanwhile,
Orry
became
popular
after
he
was
seen
posing
with
various
famed
celebrities
at
their
close
circle
parties.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 20:01 [IST]