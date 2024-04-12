Urfi Javed-Orry Viral Video: Netizens Call Them 'Perfect Jodi' As Uorfi Says 'Mujhe To Kuch V Chalega Orry Ka'

Uorfi Javed-Orry Viral Video: Recently a video of Uorfi Javed and Orry is going viral on social media. Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 fame Uorfi was seen wearing a blue colored butterful imitating top, styling it with a black color skirt. On the other hand, Orry wore a ripped jeans and purple t-shirt saying "YOLO" on it. As the duo posed together, Orry said to paps, "Uorfi ka dress mujhe bhot acha lagta h." Having fun together, Uorfi said to paps, "Mujhe to Orry ka kuch bhi chalega." Marking this comment, fans started making comments on Uorfi and Orry's jodi.

UORFI JAVED & ORRY VIRAL VIDEO

While complimenting Uorfi's top, Orry mistakenly said that it is "chidiya". Howveer, Uorfi corrected him later saying that she is wearing a blue color butterfly. When paps asked Orry to do his favorite pose with Uorfi, he jokingly sid, "Kidhar daalega hanth" pointing towards Uorfi's front-knitted top. Uorfi replied to Orru asking him not to hesitate to keep his hands, syaing, "Mujhe to chalega." She then added, "Mujhe to kuch v chalega Orry ka."

Fans instantly took note of Uorfi's comment, saying, "They look good together." Another claimed, "Best Collab = In dono ki Shadi Karado." Another dubbed their duo, "Perfect jodi." One joked, "Haters say they are not dating." Another mocked the duo while saying, "Yeh dono ki Jodi acchi h." "Mujhe toh kuch v chalega orry ka was also very personal," another noted.

Uorfi Javed who is now a well known social media personality is famous for her unique fashion sense and social media presence. She began her career with roles in soap operas and rose to fame in 2021 as she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Meanwhile, Orry became popular after he was seen posing with various famed celebrities at their close circle parties.