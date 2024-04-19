Vicky Thakur Criticizes AP Dhillon for Disrespecting Musical Instrument on Stage

In
a
recent
turn
of
events,
we
witnessed
a
clash
of
opinions
as
singer
Vicky
Thakur
slammed
artist
AP
Dhillon
for
a
controversial
act
during
a
live
performance.
Vicky,
known
for
his
soulful
renditions
and
adherence
to
traditional
values,
expressed
deep
disappointment
over
Dhillon's
actions,
which
involved
breaking
a
guitar
on
stage.
"I'm
someone
who
grew
up
praying
to
Maa
Saraswati,
the
goddess
of
music,
creativity,
and
education.
So
I
was
obviously
shocked
to
see
a
musical
instrument
being
tampered
with
like
that," Vicky
voiced
his
dismay.
"Disrespecting
a
musical
instrument
is
equivalent
to
disrespecting
our
Hindu
morals
and
values.
This
is
India,
it's
not
America.
No
matter
how
modern
our
music
gets,
we
should
still
honor
where
we
come
from
and
the
values
we
hold."
Vicky's
comments
come
in
response
to
a
viral
video
where
AP
Dhillon
is
seen
smashing
his
guitar
on
stage
after
concluding
his
performance.
The
act,
which
elicited
excitement
from
the
crowd,
sparked
a
heated
debate
among
internet
users,
with
opinions
sharply
divided.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
handle,
Vicky
shared
the
video,
expressing
his
disapproval.
While
AP
Dhillon's
actions
may
have
resonated
with
some
fans,
Vicky's
critique
highlights
the
importance
of
upholding
traditional
values
in
the
rapidly
evolving
landscape
of
music.
As
the
debate
rages
on,
it
serves
as
a
reminder
for
artists
to
tread
carefully
and
respect
the
rich
heritage
from
which
their
artistry
springs.