Video: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik Sets Mumbai A Glow With His Epic Musical Performance

Ever since he burst onto the music scene, there has been no looking back for the exceptional singer-songwriter, Armaan Malik. Evolving as a global pop star, over the years, he has collaborated with some of the biggest international artists worldwide. Armaan Malik has been consistently delivering hit after hit, with all eyes and focus on his music. Amidst his various international collaborations with the likes of Calum Scott, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, and more, Armaan Malik has yet again stolen hearts with his epic musical performance at The BMW Joytown 2024 in Mumbai last night.

At the event, Armaan Malik was joined by The Chainsmokers in the lineup, ensuring fans had an unforgettable experience.

Taking centre stage at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Armaan Malik treated fans to a memorable musical night, performing some of his biggest career hits. Known for his charismatic persona and soulful voice, Armaan Malik not only sang his previous releases but also debuted his latest single, 'Always' for the first time, which was released today.

Further, expressing his thoughts, Armaan Malik said, "I feel blessed and grateful to have gotten the opportunity to perform at BMW Joytown 2024. You know it's such a special feeling performing in front of your own people in your own city, that too on such a massive stage! Mumbai has always embraced me and given me so much love. I would like to thank my fans in the city for coming out in such massive numbers and being the absolute best audience I could have ever asked for."