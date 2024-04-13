Video: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik Sets Mumbai A Glow With His Epic Musical Performance

Ever
since
he
burst
onto
the
music
scene,
there
has
been
no
looking
back
for
the
exceptional
singer-songwriter,
Armaan
Malik.
Evolving
as
a
global
pop
star,
over
the
years,
he
has
collaborated
with
some
of
the
biggest
international
artists
worldwide.
Armaan
Malik
has
been
consistently
delivering
hit
after
hit,
with
all
eyes
and
focus
on
his
music.
Amidst
his
various
international
collaborations
with
the
likes
of
Calum
Scott,
Ed
Sheeran,
Marshmello,
and
more,
Armaan
Malik
has
yet
again
stolen
hearts
with
his
epic
musical
performance
at
The
BMW
Joytown
2024
in
Mumbai
last
night.
At
the
event,
Armaan
Malik
was
joined
by
The
Chainsmokers
in
the
lineup,
ensuring
fans
had
an
unforgettable
experience.
Taking
centre
stage
at
the
MMRDA
R2
Ground
in
Mumbai's
Bandra
Kurla
Complex
(BKC),
Armaan
Malik
treated
fans
to
a
memorable
musical
night,
performing
some
of
his
biggest
career
hits.
Known
for
his
charismatic
persona
and
soulful
voice,
Armaan
Malik
not
only
sang
his
previous
releases
but
also
debuted
his
latest
single,
'Always'
for
the
first
time,
which
was
released
today.
Further,
expressing
his
thoughts,
Armaan
Malik
said,
"I
feel
blessed
and
grateful
to
have
gotten
the
opportunity
to
perform
at
BMW
Joytown
2024.
You
know
it's
such
a
special
feeling
performing
in
front
of
your
own
people
in
your
own
city,
that
too
on
such
a
massive
stage!
Mumbai
has
always
embraced
me
and
given
me
so
much
love.
I
would
like
to
thank
my
fans
in
the
city
for
coming
out
in
such
massive
numbers
and
being
the
absolute
best
audience
I
could
have
ever
asked
for."
