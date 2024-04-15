Vidhu Vinod Chopra Celebrates Success Of 12th Fail With Village Kids As Film Enters Silver Jubilee Week
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra,
the
celebrated
director
and
writer,
recently
embarked
on
a
heartwarming
journey
to
a
small
village.
His
visit
was
aimed
at
celebrating
the
silver
jubilee
week
of
his
film,
'12
th
Fail,'
with
young
students.
This
special
occasion
saw
him
spending
quality
time
with
approximately
160
children,
imparting
a
powerful
message
encapsulated
by
the
film's
motto,
'Haar
Nai
Manunga,'
which
translates
to
'I
will
not
give
up.
During
his
visit,
Chopra
engaged
in
meaningful
interactions
with
the
students,
focusing
on
the
importance
of
self-belief
and
perseverance.
He
shared,
"I
recently
went
to
a
small
school
in
a
village
where
there
were
around
160
children.
To
be
able
to
go
there
and
interact
with
them
was
the
highlight
of
the
day
for
me.
Those
innocent
faces
were
filled
with
so
much
hope
to
make
the
world
a
better
place
for
them.
It
was
an
honor
for
me
to
spend
an
evening
with
them,
we
even
distributed
some
t-shirts
saying
'Haar
Nai
Manunga'
to
them
which
brought
a
wide
smile
to
their
faces
we
couldn't
be
happier."
The
gesture
of
distributing
t-shirts
bearing
the
film's
motto
not
only
brought
joy
to
the
children's
faces
but
also
served
as
a
tangible
reminder
of
the
message
Chopra
aimed
to
convey.
The
director's
efforts
to
connect
with
students
in
a
village
setting
underscore
his
commitment
to
using
cinema
as
a
medium
for
social
change
and
empowerment.
In
addition
to
his
philanthropic
endeavors,
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
is
also
gearing
up
for
his
next
project.
Fans
of
his
work
can
look
forward
to
'Zero
Se
Restart,'
which
delves
into
the
making
of
'12th
Fail.'
This
upcoming
release
promises
to
offer
insights
into
the
creative
process
behind
the
film
and
its
impact
on
both
the
audience
and
the
filmmaker
himself.
Chopra's
visit
to
the
village
and
his
interaction
with
the
students
highlight
the
profound
influence
cinema
can
have
beyond
entertainment,
serving
as
a
source
of
inspiration
and
a
tool
for
education.
His
upcoming
project,
'Zero
Se
Restart,'
is
eagerly
anticipated
by
fans
eager
to
delve
deeper
into
the
narrative
and
production
intricacies
of
'12th
Fail.'