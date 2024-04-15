Vidhu Vinod Chopra Celebrates Success Of 12th Fail With Village Kids As Film Enters Silver Jubilee Week

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the celebrated director and writer, recently embarked on a heartwarming journey to a small village. His visit was aimed at celebrating the silver jubilee week of his film, '12 th Fail,' with young students. This special occasion saw him spending quality time with approximately 160 children, imparting a powerful message encapsulated by the film's motto, 'Haar Nai Manunga,' which translates to 'I will not give up.

During his visit, Chopra engaged in meaningful interactions with the students, focusing on the importance of self-belief and perseverance. He shared, "I recently went to a small school in a village where there were around 160 children. To be able to go there and interact with them was the highlight of the day for me. Those innocent faces were filled with so much hope to make the world a better place for them. It was an honor for me to spend an evening with them, we even distributed some t-shirts saying 'Haar Nai Manunga' to them which brought a wide smile to their faces we couldn't be happier."

The gesture of distributing t-shirts bearing the film's motto not only brought joy to the children's faces but also served as a tangible reminder of the message Chopra aimed to convey. The director's efforts to connect with students in a village setting underscore his commitment to using cinema as a medium for social change and empowerment.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is also gearing up for his next project. Fans of his work can look forward to 'Zero Se Restart,' which delves into the making of '12th Fail.' This upcoming release promises to offer insights into the creative process behind the film and its impact on both the audience and the filmmaker himself.

Chopra's visit to the village and his interaction with the students highlight the profound influence cinema can have beyond entertainment, serving as a source of inspiration and a tool for education. His upcoming project, 'Zero Se Restart,' is eagerly anticipated by fans eager to delve deeper into the narrative and production intricacies of '12th Fail.'