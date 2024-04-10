VIRAL PICS: Actor Darasing Khurana Meets Her Majesty Queen Camilla In London
At 32, Darasing Khurana has been honoured as the first Asian Commonwealth 'Year of Youth Champion'. His meeting with Queen Camilla in London highlighted his dedication to youth mental health, advocating for affordable therapy and a healthy balance with technology.
