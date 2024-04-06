VIRAL PICS: Aparshakti Khurana Attends Berlin Premiere At Red Lorry Film Festival
Aparshakti Khurana's film 'Berlin' premiered at the Redorry Film Festival, receiving acclaim. The drama, set in 1993 New Delhi, unfolds the journey of a deaf-mute man accused of espionage. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, it's a must-watch story of resilience.
Aparshakti
Khurana,
a
multi-talented
actor,
is
gearing
up
to
captivate
audiences
with
his
latest
Berlin.
The
movie
recently
premiered
at
the
Redorry
Film
Festival,
an
event
known
for
showcasing
some
of
the
best
films
from
around
the
world.
Khurana's
performance
was
met
with
widespread
acclaim
from
those
who
attended
the
premiere.
Berlin
first
caught
the
public's
eye
during
its
world
premiere
at
the
Indian
Film
Festival
of
Los
Angeles
in
October
2023.
It
also
graced
the
screens
at
the
67th
BFI
London
Film
Festival
and
the
Jio
MAMI
Mumbai
Film
Festival
2023,
making
it
a
film
to
watch
out
for.
Set
in
New
Delhi
in
1993,
Berlin
tells
the
gripping
tale
of
a
deaf-mute
young
man
falsely
accused
of
espionage.
The
narrative
unfolds
his
journey
as
he
navigates
through
the
challenges
posed
by
the
Bureau's
accusation.
Atul
Sabharwal,
known
for
the
Netflix
crime
thriller
Class
of
83,
wrote
and
directed
this
compelling
story.
The
film
is
a
joint
production
between
Zee
Studios,
Sabharwal,
and
Manav
Shrivastav
under
the
banner
of
Yippee
Ki
Yay
Motion
Pictures.
Alongside
Aparshakti
Khurana,
the
film
features
Ishwak
Singh
in
a
pivotal
role.
Aside
from
Berlin,
Aparshakti
Khurana
has
an
exciting
lineup
of
projects.
He
will
be
seen
in
the
horror-comedy
Stree
2
and
is
also
a
part
of
a
documentary
titled
Finding
Ram.
Khurana
continues
to
diversify
his
portfolio,
proving
his
versatility
as
an
actor.
Khurana's
adaptation
of
the
Hemlet
song
'Barbaad'
into
a
Choley
Bhaturey
craving
anthem
has
also
created
quite
a
buzz.
His
innovative
take
on
the
song
showcases
his
creative
flair,
further
endearing
him
to
his
fans.
Stay
tuned
for
the
latest
updates
on
Bollywood,
including
new
movie
releases,
box
office
collections,
and
upcoming
films.
Aparshakti
Khurana's
journey
in
the
industry
is
one
to
watch,
as
he
continues
to
leave
a
mark
with
each
of
his
performances.