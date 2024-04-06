VIRAL PICS: Aparshakti Khurana Attends Berlin Premiere At Red Lorry Film Festival

Aparshakti Khurana, a multi-talented actor, is gearing up to captivate audiences with his latest Berlin. The movie recently premiered at the Redorry Film Festival, an event known for showcasing some of the best films from around the world. Khurana's performance was met with widespread acclaim from those who attended the premiere.



Berlin first caught the public's eye during its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October 2023. It also graced the screens at the 67th BFI London Film Festival and the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, making it a film to watch out for.

Set in New Delhi in 1993, Berlin tells the gripping tale of a deaf-mute young man falsely accused of espionage. The narrative unfolds his journey as he navigates through the challenges posed by the Bureau's accusation. Atul Sabharwal, known for the Netflix crime thriller Class of 83, wrote and directed this compelling story. The film is a joint production between Zee Studios, Sabharwal, and Manav Shrivastav under the banner of Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures. Alongside Aparshakti Khurana, the film features Ishwak Singh in a pivotal role.

Aside from Berlin, Aparshakti Khurana has an exciting lineup of projects. He will be seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2 and is also a part of a documentary titled Finding Ram. Khurana continues to diversify his portfolio, proving his versatility as an actor.

Khurana's adaptation of the Hemlet song 'Barbaad' into a Choley Bhaturey craving anthem has also created quite a buzz. His innovative take on the song showcases his creative flair, further endearing him to his fans.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Bollywood, including new movie releases, box office collections, and upcoming films. Aparshakti Khurana's journey in the industry is one to watch, as he continues to leave a mark with each of his performances.