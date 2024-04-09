VIRAL VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor Impressed With Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar's Mashup On Diljit's Songs

The
dynamic
singing
twin
duo,
Sukriti
and
Prakriti
Kakar,
have
once
again
taken
the
internet
by
storm.
Known
for
their
melodious
voices
and
infectious
energy,
the
Kakar
sisters
have
recently
shared
a
firecracker
of
a
mashup
on
their
Instagram
handles
showcasing
their
musical
chemistry.
The
captivating
mashup
video
blends
the
soulful
"Naina" from
the
movie
"The
Crew"
with
the
peppy
"Do
You
Know"
and
"Hass
Hass"
tracks,
all
originally
sung
by
the
one
and
only
Diljit
Dosanjh.
Notably,
Diljit
Dosanjh
himself
was
so
impressed
by
the
Kakar
sisters'
mashup
that
he
reposted
their
video
on
his
Instagram
story,
acknowledging
their
talent,
while
Bollywood
heartthrob
Arjun
Kapoor
showered
them
with
love
in
the
comments.
Fans
have
also
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages,
expressing
their
excitement
on
watching
the
amazing
mashup.
This
gesture
from
the
acclaimed
singer-songwriter
and
the
actor
has
further
solidified
Sukriti
and
Prakriti's
standing
as
rising
stars
in
the
music
industry.
The
internet
is
abuzz
with
appreciation
for
the
sisters'
creativity.
Sukriti
and
Prakriti
have
further
fueled
the
excitement
by
captioning
the
post,
"We're
forever
in
Diljit
State
of
Mind
@diljitdosanjh
Last
#SuPraMashup
before
we
announce
something
BIG!" This
cryptic
message
has
fans
eagerly
waiting
for
the
sisters'
upcoming
project,
which
promises
to
be
something
truly
special.