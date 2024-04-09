English Edition
VIRAL VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor Impressed With Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar's Mashup On Diljit's Songs

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar's new mashup video, blending hits by Diljit Dosanjh, has captured significant attention online, including praises from Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.

Kakar Sisters Viral Mashup Hit

The dynamic singing twin duo, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, have once again taken the internet by storm. Known for their melodious voices and infectious energy, the Kakar sisters have recently shared a firecracker of a mashup on their Instagram handles showcasing their musical chemistry.

The captivating mashup video blends the soulful "Naina" from the movie "The Crew" with the peppy "Do You Know" and "Hass Hass" tracks, all originally sung by the one and only Diljit Dosanjh.

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh himself was so impressed by the Kakar sisters' mashup that he reposted their video on his Instagram story, acknowledging their talent, while Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor showered them with love in the comments. Fans have also flooded the comments section with their messages, expressing their excitement on watching the amazing mashup.

This gesture from the acclaimed singer-songwriter and the actor has further solidified Sukriti and Prakriti's standing as rising stars in the music industry. The internet is abuzz with appreciation for the sisters' creativity.

Sukriti and Prakriti have further fueled the excitement by captioning the post, "We're forever in Diljit State of Mind @diljitdosanjh Last #SuPraMashup before we announce something BIG!" This cryptic message has fans eagerly waiting for the sisters' upcoming project, which promises to be something truly special.

