REVEALED! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Son Akaay Is The Carbon Copy Of…..

Anushka
Sharma
And
Virat
Kohli's
Son,
Akaay's
Look
Revealed:
Anushka
Sharma
and
Virat
Kohli's
kids
have
always
been
the
point
of
discussion
to
many
especially
because
the
duo
have
kept
their
kids
from
the
paparazzi
and
limelights.
The
celebrity
couple
has
earlier
requested
photographers
to
not
take
pictures
of
their
firstborn,
Vamika.
However,
while
earlier
Vamika's
video
from
a
cricket
match
went
viral,
Akaay,
who
was
born
in
February,
is
yet
to
be
introduced
to
the
world.
Anushka
Sharma
And
Virat
Kohli's
Son
Akaay's
Look
Revealed
As
Anushka
is
back
from
London
with
kids,
Akaay
and
Vamika,
she
introduced
them
to
the
paparazzi.
However,
she
requested
not
to
click
any
pictures
of
the
kids.
According
to
the
report
by
Bollywood
Life,
"Anushka
didn't
give
any
tip-off
to
the
paparazzi
of
being
back,
they
usually
are
at
the
airports
and
they
got
lucky
to
spot
her
and
even
have
a
conversation.
Anushka
happily
waved
at
them
and
looked
elated
being
back."
Adding
Akaay
looks
a
lot
like
whom,
the
insider
of
the
publication
revealed,
"Anushka
greeted
all
the
paparazzi
and
even
gave
a
quick
glimpse
of
the
baby
Akaay
he
is
a
darling,
looking
at
him
one
could
gauge
that
he
is
right
now
looking
like
a
carbon
copy
of
his
mom.
And
Vamika
has
grown
up
into
the
exact
copy
of
her
daddy
King
Kohli."
The
insider
further
went
on,
"Anushka
will
definitely
follow
no
pictures
policy
for
her
even
born
Akaay
as
well,
and
this
time
she
will
be
extra
careful
over
his
video
not
being
captured
when
she
is
in
the
stands
to
cheer
for
Virat.
Both
Anushka
and
Virat
are
an
extremely
very
private
couple
and
by
now
even
their
fans
are
aware
of
it
and
even
they
respect
their
privacy,
so
the
question
of
Akaay's
face
reveal
depends
on
the
parents
and
no
one
else."