REVEALED! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Son Akaay Is The Carbon Copy Of…..

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Son, Akaay's Look Revealed: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's kids have always been the point of discussion to many especially because the duo have kept their kids from the paparazzi and limelights. The celebrity couple has earlier requested photographers to not take pictures of their firstborn, Vamika. However, while earlier Vamika's video from a cricket match went viral, Akaay, who was born in February, is yet to be introduced to the world.

As Anushka is back from London with kids, Akaay and Vamika, she introduced them to the paparazzi. However, she requested not to click any pictures of the kids. According to the report by Bollywood Life, "Anushka didn't give any tip-off to the paparazzi of being back, they usually are at the airports and they got lucky to spot her and even have a conversation. Anushka happily waved at them and looked elated being back."

Adding Akaay looks a lot like whom, the insider of the publication revealed, "Anushka greeted all the paparazzi and even gave a quick glimpse of the baby Akaay he is a darling, looking at him one could gauge that he is right now looking like a carbon copy of his mom. And Vamika has grown up into the exact copy of her daddy King Kohli."

The insider further went on, "Anushka will definitely follow no pictures policy for her even born Akaay as well, and this time she will be extra careful over his video not being captured when she is in the stands to cheer for Virat. Both Anushka and Virat are an extremely very private couple and by now even their fans are aware of it and even they respect their privacy, so the question of Akaay's face reveal depends on the parents and no one else."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Akaay on February 15, 2024. Both of them took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second born, asking for privacy and blessings.