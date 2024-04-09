Who Is Bhoomik Meena? Meet Actress Who Is Making Bollywood Debut With Dukaan- Based On Surrogacy

Bhoomika
hails
from
a
humble
background,
and
her
journey
to
the
silver
screen
is
a
testament
to
grit,
passion,
and
unwavering
determination.
"I
remember
getting
a
call
back
from
Abhimanyu
Ray
sir,
the
very
day
I
auditioned
for
the
part.
I
was
brimming
with
a
sense
of
joy
standing
in
a
queue
of
another
audition
in
Versova!
Haha!
" says
Bhoomika,
who's
hard-work
and
talent
is
bound
to
take
her
to
great
heights
of
success
in
the
industry.
Dukaan,
released
on
5th
April
in
theatres
is
a
poignant
tale
that
delicately
explores
the
intricacies
of
surrogac,
and
marks
Bhoomika's
grand
entrance
into
the
world
of
Hindi
cinema.
Bhoomika
portrays
the
character
of
Kinjal
who
is
one
of
the
key
reasons
that
compels
Jasmine
aka
Monika
Panwar
the
lead,
to
start
Surrogacy
in
the
first
place.
Kinjal
leaves
the
audience
mesmerized
by
her
performance.
With
honesty
in
her
eyes,
she
breathes
life
into
a
character
and
wins
the
hearts
of
audiences!
Reflecting
on
her
experience
working
on
such
an
inspiring
project,
Bhoomika
told
ETimes,
"Working
on
'Dukaan' has
been
an
immensely
gratifying
experience.
The
directors
of
the
film
Siddharth-Garima
and
I
bonded
on
the
very
first
meeting,
when
I
first
read
the
script,
tears
rolled
down
my
eyes,
such
was
the
impact
of
their
writing.
I
am
grateful
to
ma'am
and
Sir,
from
the
bottom
of
my
heart
for
embracing
me
with
such
open
arms."
"I
could
go
on
and
on
and
on
about
the
stories
behind
the
scenes
but
the
most
important
thing
is
that
I
love
the
movies,
I
love
acting,
and
there's
nowhere
else
I'd
rather
be
than
on
a
film
set,
I've
worked
hard
to
be
here
and
I
am
so
grateful
to
the
almighty
to
have
begun
my
journey
with
people
who
share
an
equal
love
for
cinema
and
everything
around
it!
I
hope
I
have
done
justice
to
Kinjal's
character
with
my
performance.
It's
a
long
journey
,
I'm
sure,
but
even
a
journey
of
a
thousand
miles
starts
with
a
step
right!
Dukaan
is
just
that,
and
a
special
one
indeed!"
exclaims
Bhoomika
.
Dukaan
has
been
written
and
directed
by
the
brilliant
minds
behind
cinematic
gems
like
"Toilet:
Ek
Prem
Katha,"
"Raabta,"
"Kabir
Singh," and
the
blockbuster
"Animal,"
by
Siddharth
Singh
&
Garima
Wahal.
Before
her
stellar
Bollywood
debut,
Bhoomika
showcased
her
versatility
in
the
Amazon
mini
TV
series,
"Slum
Golf,
and
was
also
awarded
as
the
best
actress
at
several
festivals
for
her
critically
acclaimed
short
film
"Chuhedaani" available
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Additionally,
she
has
graced
numerous
advertisements,
sharing
screen
space
with
industry
stalwarts
like
Varun
Dhawan,
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Sara
Ali
khan
and
many
more.
As
Bhoomika
Meena
embarks
on
this
exhilarating
journey
in
Bollywood,
along
with
her
raw
talent,
and
a
heart
full
of
dreams,
she
is
poised
to
leave
an
indelible
mark
in
the
world
of
cinema!!