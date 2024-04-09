Who Is Bhoomik Meena? Meet Actress Who Is Making Bollywood Debut With Dukaan- Based On Surrogacy

Bhoomika hails from a humble background, and her journey to the silver screen is a testament to grit, passion, and unwavering determination.

"I remember getting a call back from Abhimanyu Ray sir, the very day I auditioned for the part. I was brimming with a sense of joy standing in a queue of another audition in Versova! Haha! " says Bhoomika, who's hard-work and talent is bound to take her to great heights of success in the industry.

Dukaan, released on 5th April in theatres is a poignant tale that delicately explores the intricacies of surrogac, and marks Bhoomika's grand entrance into the world of Hindi cinema. Bhoomika portrays the character of Kinjal who is one of the key reasons that compels Jasmine aka Monika Panwar the lead, to start Surrogacy in the first place. Kinjal leaves the audience mesmerized by her performance. With honesty in her eyes, she breathes life into a character and wins the hearts of audiences!

Reflecting on her experience working on such an inspiring project, Bhoomika told ETimes, "Working on 'Dukaan' has been an immensely gratifying experience. The directors of the film Siddharth-Garima and I bonded on the very first meeting, when I first read the script, tears rolled down my eyes, such was the impact of their writing. I am grateful to ma'am and Sir, from the bottom of my heart for embracing me with such open arms."

"I could go on and on and on about the stories behind the scenes but the most important thing is that I love the movies, I love acting, and there's nowhere else I'd rather be than on a film set, I've worked hard to be here and I am so grateful to the almighty to have begun my journey with people who share an equal love for cinema and everything around it! I hope I have done justice to Kinjal's character with my performance. It's a long journey , I'm sure, but even a journey of a thousand miles starts with a step right! Dukaan is just that, and a special one indeed!" exclaims Bhoomika .

Dukaan has been written and directed by the brilliant minds behind cinematic gems like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha," "Raabta," "Kabir Singh," and the blockbuster "Animal," by Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal.

Before her stellar Bollywood debut, Bhoomika showcased her versatility in the Amazon mini TV series, "Slum Golf, and was also awarded as the best actress at several festivals for her critically acclaimed short film "Chuhedaani" available on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, she has graced numerous advertisements, sharing screen space with industry stalwarts like Varun Dhawan, Dulquer Salmaan, Sara Ali khan and many more.

As Bhoomika Meena embarks on this exhilarating journey in Bollywood, along with her raw talent, and a heart full of dreams, she is poised to leave an indelible mark in the world of cinema!!