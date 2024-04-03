Who Is Nawal Saeed? Did Pakistani Actress Accuse Sania Mirza's EX Shoaib Malik Of Sending Flirty Messages?

Shoaib
Malik-Nawal
Saeed
controversy:
Sania
Mirza's
ex-husband
and
Pakistani
cricketer
Shoaib
Ibrahim
has
been
grabbing
all
the
eyeballs
ever
since
he
announced
his
third
wedding
with
Sana
Javed.
Amid
rumours
of
divorce
with
Sania
Mirza,
the
cricketer
revealed
that
he
got
married
to
the
Pakistani
actress
in
an
intimate
wedding.
SANIA
MIRZA-SHOAIB
MALIK
DIVORCE
REASON
Sania
Mirza
and
Shoaib
Malik's
separation
left
the
netizens
surprised
as
they
were
considered
an
ideal
couple.
Rumours
about
trouble
in
their
paradise
were
floating
on
the
internet
since
a
long
time
but
they
never
reacted
to
the
conjecture
about
their
personal
life.
On
January
2024
19,
Shoaib
married
Sana
Javed
in
a
private
Nikah
ceremony
Karachi.
His
ex-wife
Sania
Mirza
opted
for
a
'khula'
with
him,
according
to
a
report
in
PTI.
Malik
was
earlier
married
to
Ayesha
Siddiqui
which
ended
in
divorce
on
April
7,
2010.
He
got
hitched
with
the
Indian
tennis
player
in
a
traditional
Muslim
wedding
ceremony
at
Hyderabad's
Taj
Krishna
Hotel
The
couple
announced
her
pregnancy
on
23
April
2018.
They
welcomed
their
baby
boy
in
October
2018.
DID
SHOAIB
MALIK
SEND
FLIRTY
MESSAGES
TO
NAWAL
SAEED?
WHAT
ACTRESS
SAID
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
Mr
Malik
has
become
controversy's
favourite
child.
The
former
Pakistani
Cricket
team
captain
has
made
headlines
after
gossip
mills
suggested
that
he
sent
flirtatious
texts
to
actress
Nawal
Saeed.
While
his
divorce
with
Sania
Mirza
set
several
tongues
wagging,
the
recent
allegations
have
also
captured
the
attention
of
the
netizens.
Rumour
mongers
claimed
that
Malik
slid
into
Nawal
Saeed's
Instagram
DM.
Wondering
what
the
actress
said?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
In
her
recent
interview
with
Green
TV
Entertainment,
Nawal
said
that
she
has
received
texts
from
cricketers,
who
are
married
or
committed.
Although
she
didn't
take
names,
her
response
sparked
rumours
about
Shoaib
Malik
sending
her
messages
on
Instagram.
When
asked
if
he
also
texted
her,
the
actress
didn't
deny
and
simply
laughed
it
off.
Nawal
added
that
she
disliked
receiving
messages
from
cricketers.
Expressing
her
displeasure,
she
said
that
cricketers
should
not
be
messaging
her
as
people
idolise
them
over
actors.
When
probed
about
the
nature
of
the
texts,
she
refused
to
talk
about
it.