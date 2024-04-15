AP Dhillon Gets Criticized For Coachella Performance; Netizens Say, “And you think doing this looked good?”

AP
Dhillon
Gets
Slammed
For
Coachella
Performance:
AP
Dhillon
is
one
of
the
popular
names
in
the
music
industry
who
has
a
massive
fan
base.
The
singer
and
musician
has
recently
performed
at
Coachella
which
brought
a
lot
of
negative
attention.
The
singer
has
been
making
headlines,
however,
it
is
not
only
for
his
performance.
AP
Dhillon
shared
a
video
of
his
performance
from
Coachella
where
he
could
be
seen
wearing
a
multicolored
neon
t-shirt
coupled
with
a
pair
of
black
trousers.
In
the
video,
he
was
seen
carrying
a
yellow
guitar
for
his
performance.
However,
at
the
end
of
it,
he
broke
the
guitar
brutally
on
the
stage
floor.
Sharing
the
video,
he
wrote,
"BROWN
MUNDE
HAVE
LEFT
THE
DESERT."
After
the
video
has
gone
viral,
apparently,
netizens
haven't
taken
the
act
too
well
and
slammed
the
singer.
One
wrote,
"And
you
think
doing
this
looked
good?" Another
wrote,
"Respect
the
things
which
brought
you
to
this
stage,
it's
completely
your
and
your
loss."
One
user
emphasized,
"Not
the
guitar
not
the
guitar
not
the
guitar."
Another
user
said,
"That
is
what
makes
Diljit
different
from
others." One
user
wrote,
"Why
just
why
did
you
have
to
do
that!"
AP
Dhillon
aka
Amritpal
Singh
Dhillon
is
a
Punjabi
musician,
rapper,
and
singer
who
rose
to
fame
after
his
five
singles
reigned
the
Official
Charts
Company
UK
Asian
and
Punjabi
charts.
His
other
popular
tracks
like
Brown
Munde
and
Majhail
have
even
made
place
in
Billboard's
chart.
For
the
unversed,
Coachella
2024
started
from
April
in
Indio,
California,
and
several
noted
singers
like
Lana
Del
Ray,
Sid
Sriram,
Lil
Uzi
Vert,
Sabrina
Carpenter
performed.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 19:58 [IST]