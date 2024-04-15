AP Dhillon Gets Criticized For Coachella Performance; Netizens Say, “And you think doing this looked good?”

Photo Credit: AP Dhillon/Instagram

AP Dhillon Gets Slammed For Coachella Performance: AP Dhillon is one of the popular names in the music industry who has a massive fan base. The singer and musician has recently performed at Coachella which brought a lot of negative attention. The singer has been making headlines, however, it is not only for his performance.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Winner Manisha Rani Reveals SHOCKING Details About The Prize Money, "50 Per Cent..."

AP Dhillon's Viral Video That Has Gone Viral

AP Dhillon shared a video of his performance from Coachella where he could be seen wearing a multicolored neon t-shirt coupled with a pair of black trousers. In the video, he was seen carrying a yellow guitar for his performance. However, at the end of it, he broke the guitar brutally on the stage floor. Sharing the video, he wrote, "BROWN MUNDE HAVE LEFT THE DESERT."

How Netizens Reacted To The Viral Video

After the video has gone viral, apparently, netizens haven't taken the act too well and slammed the singer. One wrote, "And you think doing this looked good?" Another wrote, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage, it's completely your and your loss." One user emphasized, "Not the guitar not the guitar not the guitar."

Another user said, "That is what makes Diljit different from others." One user wrote, "Why just why did you have to do that!"

VIRAL! Bhumi Pednekar Gets Brutally Trolled For Plastic Surgery; Her Sister Samiksha Gives Befitting Reply

More About AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon aka Amritpal Singh Dhillon is a Punjabi musician, rapper, and singer who rose to fame after his five singles reigned the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts. His other popular tracks like Brown Munde and Majhail have even made place in Billboard's chart.

For the unversed, Coachella 2024 started from April in Indio, California, and several noted singers like Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter performed.