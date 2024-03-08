Women's Day 2024: Guilty Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares Honest Opinion On Feminism

On
International
Women's
Day,
the
world
pays
tribute
to
women
for
their
immense
contributions
across
various
sectors,
including
the
social,
economic,
cultural,
and
political
spheres.
In
the
entertainment
industry,
many
women
have
stood
out
as
sources
of
inspiration
and
resilience.
Among
these
influential
figures
is
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor.
Daughter
of
Anu
Ranjan,
the
founder
of
Beti
Association–Charity
for
Women
and
owner
of
the
Indian
Television
Academy
since
2001,
Akansha
has
made
a
significant
mark
with
her
impactful
roles.
Akansha's
debut
in
the
film
"Guilty" was
a
moment
of
acclaim,
both
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
Her
performance
not
only
received
praise
but
also
inspired
many
young
girls.
Growing
up
in
an
environment
nurtured
by
strong
women,
including
her
sister,
actress
Anushka
Ranjan,
Akansha
looks
up
to
her
mother
as
her
most
significant
role
model.
On
her
views
about
feminism,
Akansha
shared,
"I
have
been
a
feminist
long
before
the
word
was
correctly
defined
or
introduced
to
me.
My
mom,
my
biggest
role
model,
raised
my
sister
and
me
to
be
independent,
strong,
and
opinionated.
She
taught
us
the
value
of
self-care
and
to
express
our
views
boldly." Akansha
also
highlighted
the
essential
role
of
female
friendships
and
the
influential
women
in
her
family,
expressing
her
admiration
for
the
strength
and
resilience
they
have
shown
in
overcoming
challenges.
She
added,
"The
women
in
my
life
are
extremely
important
to
me.
I've
had
the
same
group
of
8
girlfriends
since
childhood,
and
our
bond
is
stronger
than
ever.
I
cherish
the
relationships
I
have
with
my
mom,
sister,
aunts,
and
grandmothers
and
admire
the
strong
women
in
my
family
who
have
faced
numerous
challenges.
They've
taught
me
the
importance
of
speaking
my
mind
and
being
honest."
Akansha
concluded,
"For
me,
every
day
is
Women's
Day,
and
I
proudly
identify
as
a
feminist.
I
encourage
girls
to
speak
up
without
fear
or
shame.
I
am
a
staunch,
open,
vocal,
and
unapologetic
feminist."
On
the
career
front,
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor
is
gearing
up
for
her
debut
in
the
South
with
C.V.
Kumar's
"MaayaOne"
opposite
Sundeep
Kishan.