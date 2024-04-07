WWE Wrestlemania 40 Winners Name: Who Won Wrestlemania XL Main Event Between Rock-Roman Vs Cody-Seth?

WWE Wrestlemania 40 winners name: Wrestlemania XL night 1 was a historical event as it featured a blockbuster main event match featuring four of the biggest names in professional wrestling history. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins delivered a solid main event bout as they competed in a tag team match.

How often do you see a Hollywood superstar inside the squared circle? Well, before making it big in films, Dwayne Johnson was a popular WWE superstar. He won the WWE championship several times, emerging as the fan favourite. However, he was the heel as he performed at the grandest stage of them on April 6.

WRESTLEMANIA 40 ATTENDANCE

Can you guess the attendance for WWE Wrestlemania 40? 72,543 attended the gala event at the at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Interestingly, this is just the attendance for night 1 of Wrestlemania XL.

The main event match had major stipulations. If Roman Reigns and The Rock became the winners, the WWE Universal Championship featuring Roman and Cody Rhodes would be held in Bloodline rules. However, if Cody Rhodes won the match, Bloodline members including Sakoa and Jimmy Uso will be banned from ringside in the Wrestlemania 40 Night 2 main event.

RHEA RIPLEY BEATS BECKY LYNCH, RETAINS HER WORLD TITLE

Rhea Ripley continued her dominance as she retained her World Women's Champion against Becky Lynch in the opening match of Wrestlemania 40. She proved that she is here to rule the roost.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 WINNERS NAME, SEE FULL LIST

1- Rhea Ripley beats Becky Lynch

2- Sami Zayn beats Gunther

3- Jey Uso beats Jimmy Uso

4- Jade Cargill, Naomi, Bianca Belair beat Damage Control

5- Rey Mysterio, Andrade beat Domik, Santos Escobar

6- R-Truth Miz win Raw Tag Team Title, A-Town win Smackdown Tag Team Title