WWE Wrestlemania 40 Winners Name: Who Won Wrestlemania XL Main Event Between Rock-Roman Vs Cody-Seth?

Wrestlemania
XL
night
1
was
a
historical
event
as
it
featured
a
blockbuster
main
event
match
featuring
four
of
the
biggest
names
in
professional
wrestling
history.
The
Rock,
Roman
Reigns,
Cody
Rhodes
and
Seth
Rollins
delivered
a
solid
main
event
bout
as
they
competed
in
a
tag
team
match.
How
often
do
you
see
a
Hollywood
superstar
inside
the
squared
circle?
Well,
before
making
it
big
in
films,
Dwayne
Johnson
was
a
popular
WWE
superstar.
He
won
the
WWE
championship
several
times,
emerging
as
the
fan
favourite.
However,
he
was
the
heel
as
he
performed
at
the
grandest
stage
of
them
on
April
6.
WRESTLEMANIA
40
ATTENDANCE
Can
you
guess
the
attendance
for
WWE
Wrestlemania
40?
72,543
attended
the
gala
event
at
the
at
Lincoln
Financial
Field
in
Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania.
Interestingly,
this
is
just
the
attendance
for
night
1
of
Wrestlemania
XL.
The
main
event
match
had
major
stipulations.
If
Roman
Reigns
and
The
Rock
became
the
winners,
the
WWE
Universal
Championship
featuring
Roman
and
Cody
Rhodes
would
be
held
in
Bloodline
rules.
However,
if
Cody
Rhodes
won
the
match,
Bloodline
members
including
Sakoa
and
Jimmy
Uso
will
be
banned
from
ringside
in
the
Wrestlemania
40
Night
2
main
event.
RHEA
RIPLEY
BEATS
BECKY
LYNCH,
RETAINS
HER
WORLD
TITLE
Rhea
Ripley
continued
her
dominance
as
she
retained
her
World
Women's
Champion
against
Becky
Lynch
in
the
opening
match
of
Wrestlemania
40.
She
proved
that
she
is
here
to
rule
the
roost.
WWE
WRESTLEMANIA
40
WINNERS
NAME,
SEE
FULL
LIST
1-
Rhea
Ripley
beats
Becky
Lynch
2-
Sami
Zayn
beats
Gunther
3-
Jey
Uso
beats
Jimmy
Uso
4-
Jade
Cargill,
Naomi,
Bianca
Belair
beat
Damage
Control
5-
Rey
Mysterio,
Andrade
beat
Domik,
Santos
Escobar
6-
R-Truth
Miz
win
Raw
Tag
Team
Title,
A-Town
win
Smackdown
Tag
Team
Title