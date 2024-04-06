WWE Wrestlemania 40 LIVE Telecast In India: Wrestlemania XL Live Streaming Of Rock-Roman Vs Cody-Seth Match

WWE
Wrestlemania
40
live
telecast
in
India:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
we
are
a
few
hours
away
for
the
biggest
Wrestlemania
in
history.
WWE
management
has
introduced
an
exciting
line-up
of
matches
for
Wrestlemania
XL.
Some
of
the
most
popular
names
in
professional
wrestling
history
will
compete
in
the
grandest
stage
of
them.
The
Rock
(Dwayne
Johnson),
Roman
Reigns,
Seth
Rollins,
Cody
Rhodes,
Becky
Lynch,
Rhea
Ripley,
Jey
Uso,
Bianca
Belair,
Naomi
will
compete
on
Wrestlemania
40
night
one
at
at
Lincoln
Financial
Field
in
Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania.
Fans
have
not
been
able
to
control
their
excitement
ever
since
the
Wrestlemania
40
match
line-up
was
announced.
WWE
WRESTLEMANIA
40
MATCHES
ON
NIGHT
1
Rhea
Ripley
will
defend
her
Women's
World
Championship
against
Becky
Lynch
in
a
singles
match.
It
is
said
to
be
the
opening
bout
of
WWE
Wrestlemania
XL.
The
Judgement
Day
comprising
of
Finn
Balor
and
Damian
Priest
will
defend
their
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
championship
in
a
six-pack
tag
team
ladder
match.
Jey
Uso
and
Jimmy
Uso
will
take
their
rivarly
to
a
new
extent
at
the
grandest
stage
of
them
all.
When
and
where
to
watch
WWE
Wrestlemania
40
live
in
India?
Viewers
can
catch
the
live
stream
of
WWE
Wrestlemania
40
in
India
on
SonyLIV
app.
The
leading
OTT
platform
has
the
exclusive
rights
of
the
event.
Fans
can
watch
Wrestlemania
XL
live
in
India
on
Sony
LIV
application
on
their
mobile
phones
or
desktops.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 22:01 [IST]