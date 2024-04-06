WWE Wrestlemania 40 LIVE Telecast In India: Wrestlemania XL Live Streaming Of Rock-Roman Vs Cody-Seth Match

WWE Wrestlemania 40 live telecast in India: It's difficult to keep calm as we are a few hours away for the biggest Wrestlemania in history. WWE management has introduced an exciting line-up of matches for Wrestlemania XL. Some of the most popular names in professional wrestling history will compete in the grandest stage of them.

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Naomi will compete on Wrestlemania 40 night one at at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since the Wrestlemania 40 match line-up was announced.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 MATCHES ON NIGHT 1

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a singles match. It is said to be the opening bout of WWE Wrestlemania XL. The Judgement Day comprising of Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship in a six-pack tag team ladder match. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will take their rivarly to a new extent at the grandest stage of them all.

When and where to watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 live in India?

Viewers can catch the live stream of WWE Wrestlemania 40 in India on SonyLIV app. The leading OTT platform has the exclusive rights of the event. Fans can watch Wrestlemania XL live in India on Sony LIV application on their mobile phones or desktops.