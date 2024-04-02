WWE Wrestlemania 40 Matches, Start Time, Timings In India: Rock Aka Dwayne Johnson RETURNS

WWE Wrestlemania 40 Matches, Start Time: The countdown for the biggest event in professional wrestling has commenced. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Wrestlemania. The grandest stage of them all is ready to showcase the talent of the WWE superstars. It's difficult to keep calm as Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock is all set to return to the squared circle.

All eyes are on Wrestlemania 40 as The Rock is making his comeback to WWE. He is teaming up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face off against the team of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes. If Cody Rhodes win the tag team match, the Bloodline will not interfere in his main event match against Roman Reigns on Wrestlemania 40 day 2.

WRESTLEMANIA 40 MATCH FULL LINE-UP

Just like last year, Wrestlemania 40 will be conducted on two days. Check out the Wrestlemania XL Day 1 matches right here!

1- Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch

2- Gunter vs Sami Zayn

3- Judgement Day vs DIY vs Awesome Truth vs The New Day vs New Catch Republic Vs A-town Down Under

4- Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

5- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs Damage CTRL

6- Latino World Oder Vs Santos Escober and Dominik Mysterio

7- Bloodlibe vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Q- Where can I watch Wrestlemania 40 LIVE in India?

Ans- Wrestlemania 40 will telecast LIVE April 9, 4:30AM (IST). The pre-show of Wrestlemania 40 will reportedly start at 2:30 AM while the Wrestlemania XL main show will begin at 4:30 AM on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD. The commentary on the two Sony Sports Network channels will be in English

Q- Will WWE Wrestlemania 40 have Hindi commentary?

Ans- Viewers can watch Wrestlemania 40 in Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3.