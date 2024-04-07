WWE Wrestlemania 40 Results: Wrestlemania XL Winners Name- Rhea Ripley Retains, Rock-Roman Reigns Main Event

WWE Wrestlemania 40 results: It's difficult to keep calm as Wrestlemania XL night 1 has concluded at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The gala event turned out to be a blockbuster event as The Rock aka Dwayne and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teamed up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 on Saturday (April 6).

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 FULL RESULTS

Wrestlemania 40 was nothing short of a spectacle as WWE wrestlers showcased their skills inside the ring. Be it the opening bout featuring Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley or the main event, all the matches delivered. Grab a bowl of popcorn and check out the full Wrestlemania 40 match results on night 1 right here!

Rhea Ripley beats Becky Lynch, retains World Women's title

Rhea Ripley managed to retain her Women's World Championship in the first match of Wrestlemania 40 Night 1. Mami beat The Man, who won the Elimination Chamber 2024 to claim a title shot against the world champion.

Mami is unstoppable as she has defeated the likes of Becky Lynch, Natalya, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair in her record-breaking title reign. While she retained the title, her Judgment Day members Finn Falor and Damien Priest lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

Jey Uso beats Jimmy Uso

Siblings rivalry went a notch higher at the grandest stage of them as Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso locked horns against each other. Jey Uso ended up winning against his brother, a year after defending the WWE tag team championships with Jimmy Uso. The duo lost the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last year at Wrestlemania 39.

Naomi, Bianca Belair, Jad Cargill beat Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai)

What a Wrestlemania debut Jade Cargill! The Storm teamed up with the EST and the Glow to take on Damage CTRL, who have created troubles for the RAW and Smackdown women's division in the past two years.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeated Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

New WWE Raw and Smackdown tag team champions crowned at Wrestlemania 40

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship and WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, respectively in the six-team ladder match. Finn Falor and Damien Priest lost the titles to the two teams, separating the championships once again after 2 years.

Sami Zayn wins Intercontinental championship, beats Gunther

History was made at Wrestlemania 40 as Sami Zayn ended the record-breaking Intercontinental title reign of Gunther at the biggest event in professional wrestling history. Overcoming all the odds, he beat Gunther to win the title, a year after winning the tag team championships.