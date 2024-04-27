Shubh Shagun’s Krishna Mukherjee Says Makers 'LOCKED Her In Makeup Room': “They Didn't Clear Payments”

Krishna
Mukherjee
Accuses
Shubh
Shagun
Makers
Of
Harrassing
Her:
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein
fame
Krishna
Mukherjee
is
under
the
limelight
after
the
actress
made
firing
claims
about
the
makers
of
Shubh
Shagun
of
harrassing
her.
The
serious
allegations
made
by
the
actress
has
grabbed
spots
in
the
headlines!
To
know
more
about
the
details,
scroll
down
below:
Taking
to
her
Instagram,
Krishna
Mukherjee
shared
an
Instagram
post
where
she
tagged
and
accused,
Kundan
Singh,
of
harrassing
her.
In
the
post,
she
shared
a
picture
of
herself
with
a
text
written
over
it,
"I
never
had
the
courage
to
speak
my
heart
out
but
today
I
decided
not
to
hold
it
back
anymore.
I
am
going
through
tough
times
and
the
last
one
and
a
half
year
was
not
at
all
easy
for
me.
I
am
depressed,
and
anxious
and
cried
my
heart
out
when
I
was
alone.
It
all
started
when
I
started
doing
my
last
show
Shubh
Shagun
for
Dangal
TV.
That
was
the
worst
decision
of
my
life.
I
never
wanted
to
do
it
but
I
listened
to
others
and
signed
the
contract."
She
continued,
"The
production
house
and
the
producer
@kundan.singh.official
has
harassed
me
so
many
times.
They
even
once
Locked
me
in
my
makeup
room
because
I
was
unwell
and
I
decided
not
to
shoot
because
they
were
not
paying
me
for
my
work
plus
I
was
unwell,
they
were
banging
on
my
makeup
room's
door
as
if
they
would
break
it
,
when
I
was
changing
my
clothes.
they
never
cleared
my
payments
to
date
for
5
months.
And
it's
a
really
big
amount.
I
have
been
to
the
production
house
and
dangal
office
but
they
never
entertained
me."
Concluding
the
post,
she
revealed
the
reason
behind
her
quitting
the
show,
''Also
was
given
dhamki
many
times.
I
felt
unsafe
broken
and
scared
throughout.
I
feel
unsafe.
I
asked
for
help
from
so
many
people
but
nothing.
Nobody
could
do
anything
about
it.
People
ask
me
why
I
am
not
doing
any
show?
This
is
the
reason.
I
am
Scared
what
if
the
same
thing
happens
again??
I
need
justice,''
the
actress
added.
Sharing
the
post,
she
wrote
in
the
caption,
"My
hands
are
still
shivering
while
writing
this
but
I
had
to.
I
am
suffering
from
Anxiety
and
Depression
bcz
of
this.
We
hide
our
emotions
and
show
the
brighter
side
on
social
media.
But
this
is
the
Reality.
My
family
was
asking
me
not
to
post
bcz
they
are
still
scared
what
if
these
people
harm
you?
But
why
should
I
be
scared
?
This
is
my
right
and
I
need
justice.
@kundan.singh.official."
Krishna
Mukherjee,
who
became
a
household
name
due
to
her
role
in
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein,
appeared
in
Shubh
Shagun
opposite
Shehzada
Dhami.
The
actress
has
been
on
a
career
break
after
wrapping
up
Shubh
Shagun.