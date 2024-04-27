Shubh Shagun’s Krishna Mukherjee Says Makers 'LOCKED Her In Makeup Room': “They Didn't Clear Payments”

Photo Credit: Krishna Mukherjee/Instagram

Krishna Mukherjee Accuses Shubh Shagun Makers Of Harrassing Her: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee is under the limelight after the actress made firing claims about the makers of Shubh Shagun of harrassing her. The serious allegations made by the actress has grabbed spots in the headlines! To know more about the details, scroll down below:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee Accuses Shubh Shagun Producer Of Harrassing Her

Taking to her Instagram, Krishna Mukherjee shared an Instagram post where she tagged and accused, Kundan Singh, of harrassing her. In the post, she shared a picture of herself with a text written over it, "I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract."

She continued, "The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it , when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me."

Concluding the post, she revealed the reason behind her quitting the show, ''Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice,'' the actress added.

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice. @kundan.singh.official."

More About Krishna Mukherjee

Krishna Mukherjee, who became a household name due to her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, appeared in Shubh Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami. The actress has been on a career break after wrapping up Shubh Shagun.