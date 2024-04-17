YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Passes Away At 27; Was On Ventilator After Surgery

Angry
Rantman
Death
Reason:
YouTuber
Abhradeep
Saha,
popularly
known
as
Angry
Rantman,
is
no
more.
The
27-year-old
social
media
star
reportedly
passed
away
last
night
(April
16)
leaving
his
family
members
and
fans
in
shock.
He
underwent
a
sugery
last
month
and
his
health
kept
worsening
after
that.
According
to
the
recent
community
posts
on
his
official
YouTube
channel,
Angry
Rantman
was
in
hospital
ever
since
he
underwent
a
major
surgery
last
month.
It
is
being
speculated
that
he
had
an
open
heart
surgery.
11
days
ago,
his
father
shared
hi
health
update
with
fans
and
revealed
that
he
was
still
in
ICU
and
is
recovering.
Two
days
ago,
another
update
was
shared
which
stated,
"He
is
in
a
really
critical
situation
with
life
saving
support
System,
Pray
for
a
Faster
Recovery." However,
doctos
failed
to
save
him
and
the
young
lad
passed
away
last
night.
While
an
official
statement
revealing
the
death
reason
isn't
yet
shared
by
his
family
members,
social
media
buzz
suggests
that
he
died
after
multiple
organ
failure.
Ever
since
the
shocking
came
out,
his
fans
are
offering
condolences
on
social
media.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Abhradeep
Saha
aka
Angry
Rantman
was
a
known
content
creator
who
used
to
made
videos
related
to
sports,
specially
Football.
As
per
the
information
available
on
the
internet,
he
hailed
from
Kolkata
and
was
born
on
February
19,
1996.
He
owned
a
big
fanbase
on
different
platforms.
On
YouTube,
his
channel
'Angry
Rantman'
has
over
481k
subscribers
and
119k
followers
on
Instagram.
His
untimely
demise
has
left
his
family
and
well-wishers
in
shock.
May
god
give
them
strength
to
cope
up
with
this
loss.