YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Passes Away At 27; Was On Ventilator After Surgery

Angry Rantman Death Reason: YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, is no more. The 27-year-old social media star reportedly passed away last night (April 16) leaving his family members and fans in shock. He underwent a sugery last month and his health kept worsening after that.

YOUTUBER ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN DEATH REASON

According to the recent community posts on his official YouTube channel, Angry Rantman was in hospital ever since he underwent a major surgery last month. It is being speculated that he had an open heart surgery. 11 days ago, his father shared hi health update with fans and revealed that he was still in ICU and is recovering.

Two days ago, another update was shared which stated, "He is in a really critical situation with life saving support System, Pray for a Faster Recovery." However, doctos failed to save him and the young lad passed away last night.

While an official statement revealing the death reason isn't yet shared by his family members, social media buzz suggests that he died after multiple organ failure. Ever since the shocking came out, his fans are offering condolences on social media.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN

For those who are unaware, Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman was a known content creator who used to made videos related to sports, specially Football. As per the information available on the internet, he hailed from Kolkata and was born on February 19, 1996.

He owned a big fanbase on different platforms. On YouTube, his channel 'Angry Rantman' has over 481k subscribers and 119k followers on Instagram.

His untimely demise has left his family and well-wishers in shock. May god give them strength to cope up with this loss.

May his soul rest in peace!