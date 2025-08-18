A Slice Of Kiwi: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa’s F&B Experiences From New Zealand You Must Try

As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa uncovered New Zealand one soulful stop at a time, they talk us through a new world of flavour they found along the way. From age-old delicacies to modern surprises, the couple has fallen in love with some sumptuous dishes - while bookmarking some more for your taste buds on your next trip to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Here are five standout culinary serves that capture the vibrant spirit of New Zealand's rich, vibrant and evergreen food culture - making them must-trys for everyone's upcoming Kiwi escapades.

1. #SeasonalStandout: Feijoa Clevedon with salted black beech honey mousse, Patumahoe herbs paired with feijoa sherbet (Veg)

Bursting with minty, tropical notes and packed with vitamin C, Feijoa is often dubbed the pineapple guava, and it is one of New Zealand's favourite seasonal fruits. While you can certainly scoop it fresh, a crispy, creamy, citrusy twist takes this fruity goodness to a whole new level: Think golden deep-fried feijoa served with sticky ginger cake, all bathed in a luscious Earl Grey oat milk custard that ties it all together - this popular dessert is Kiwi sweetness on a plate. For that extra zing, pair it with feijoa skin sherbet for an ultimate fruity celebration that is irresistible, uniquely Kiwi, and the best part? Completely vegan!

Top recommendation: Try the Pāua 'fish finger' at Ahi in Auckland where Chef Ben Bayly serves up Pāua from the Chatham Islands.

2. DIY Kiwi Salad with native herbs and forest flavours (Veg)

New Zealand's native forests are bursting with edible plants, many of which have been used for generations in traditional Māori cuisine. Today, these ingredients are making a comeback on contemporary menus - and they are nothing short of a revelation.

Salads crafted with kawakawa (a taonga or treasure herb in Māori healing practices), horopito (a spicy and warm pepper plant), and hakeke (native mushroom) offer bold, earthy flavours. Paired with artisan cheeses, cured meats, and rustic breads, this salad is as local as it gets - serving up an experience packed with flavor and rooted in Māori tradition.

Top recommendation: Sign up for the Hotel Britomart x Velskov's Nourishing Nature experience in Auckland for a guided experience foraging herbs and dining in a magical glasshouse setting in the middle of Waitakere Ranges forest, under the stars, surrounded by birdsong.

3. A Luxurious Feast: Fresh green pumpkin with buttermilk and caviar (Non Veg)

This delicacy layers creamy buttermilk over slow-roasted green pumpkin, making it a sweet and tangy melts-in-your-mouth affair. The cherry on top comes with Kiwi finesse: A delicate dollop of locally sourced caviar that adds briny pops of flavour, elevating each bite. New Zealand, with its pristine waters and vibrant seafood industry, offers a range of locally produced caviars, enjoyed by people around the world for its luxurious taste and texture.

Top recommendation: Try it as part of the seasonal tasting menu at The Chef's Table at Blue Duck Station in Owhango for a fine dining experience at this lovingly crafted intimate 10 seat restaurant.

4. Break bread with freshly caught crayfish at Kaikōura - the ultimate crayfish capital! (Non Veg)

Sweet, succulent, and delicately rich - New Zealand's crayfish (or spiny rock lobster) is the kind of indulgence that turns every meal into a special occasion. Often served warm with a garlic bun, crisp salad, and classic seafood sauce, it's a seasonal delicacy that regularly makes an appearance on Kiwi dinner tables during Christmas and other special occasions - but tastes just lip-smackingly unforgettable all year-round!

A scenic 2.5-hour drive north of Christchurch, Kaikōura is the place to be - the name itself means "eat crayfish" in Māori; an open call to come for the ocean views and stay for the catch of the day for all seafood lovers.

Top recommendations: When in Kaikōura, stop by Karaka Lobster - serving the freshest crayfish for over a century - or check out Nin's Bin, a 40-year-old iconic caravan eatery known for its sustainable and clean dining philosophy.

5. Pāua Three Ways: Crispy, Creamy or Comforting? (Non Veg)

New Zealand's beloved pāua - a strikingly blue-shelled abalone found only in these waters - offers a buttery, ocean-brined flavour with a satisfyingly chewy texture. Whether folded into crispy wontons, baked into hearty pies, or reimagined as gourmet fish fingers, every buttery bite packs a punch that is lip smackingly unforgettable.

Top recommendations: Creamy Pāua Wontons at Hayz @ The Anchorage (Bluff), the iconic Pāua Pie at Café 35 (Tokomaru Bay), and Chatham Islands Pāua 'Fish Finger' at Ahi (Auckland).

6. A Must-try Māori Delicacy: Kawakawa Chicken (Non-veg)

Kawakawa Chicken is a must-try for Indian travellers seeking refined, indigenous flavours. This thoughtfully crafted dish features succulent chicken breast paired with the earthy depth of black garlic, the peppery freshness of green watercress, and the delicate umami of Mercer mushrooms. Aromatic sage and the subtle floral notes of pink gardenia elevate the plate, while kawakawa-a native New Zealand herb-adds a distinctive, slightly spicy twist that ties the elements together beautifully.

Top recommendation: Set against the tranquil backdrop of a working sheep and beef station in Waikato, Te Karaka Lodge Restaurant is renowned for its farm-to-table ethos, transforming the region's best seasonal produce into memorable dining experiences.

7. A Kiwi Classic with a Desi Twist: Seared Lamb Rump with Kasundi & Carrot Purée (Non Veg)

Lovers of mutton back home will want to swap it for this mouth-watering Kiwi favourite. New Zealand lamb is globally sought-after for its delicate marbling, tenderness, and ethical sourcing - and this dish takes it a notch higher with a deliciously Indian twist. The lamb is seared to perfection, served with a silky carrot purée and zingy kasundi (Bengali-style mustard relish) for a flavour medley that feels novel yet close to home.