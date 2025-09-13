Aamir Khan On Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Producer Series: “Agar Main Kabhi School Shuru Karunga Toh..."

Komal Nahta, one of India's leading trade analysts, is back with a brand-new season of his podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series. This special series shines the spotlight on celebrated producers as they share their inspiring journeys and behind-the-scenes experiences of filmmaking. The upcoming guest is none other than Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan

In his candid conversation with Komal Nahta on Game Changers: The Producer Series, Aamir spoke about his long-cherished dream of opening a film school. He revealed how he envisions the institute to be rooted in the Gurukul style of learning, where students would not only explore the craft of cinema but also immerse themselves in various art forms that enrich creativity and storytelling.

Opening up about his long-cherished dream of starting a film school, Aamir Khan shared, "Mujhe film school kholne ka bahot mann hai, bahot saalon se lekin mein bahot alag type ka film school kholunga kyuki mujhe lagta hai ke actually film making jo hoti hai, editing hai, cinematography hai, alag alag departments hai, 3-6 mahine mein aap seekh loge, mein aapko filmmaking 3-4 mahino mein seekha sakta hoon. Jab aap bacchon ko train kar rahe ho, youngsters ko train kar rahe ho, toh unko aap, mere hisab se foundation zyada important hai toh agar mein kabhi film school shuru karunga uss mein, main chaahunga bacche jo hai woh filmmaking toh baadme seekhenge, pehle aap psychology, sociology, history, mythology, music, art bhi sikhe, filmmaking is the youngest art form world mein jitne mein bhi art forms aaj tak aaye hai, woh sab hum cinema mein istemal karte hai aur harr art form ek tool hai, agar aapko music ki samaj nahi hai toh aapka ek tool kamzor hai. "

He further added, "So, you have your ability with the tools, performing arts, acting, dancing yeh sab performing art hai, fine arts.. yeh saare art forms samajh na zaroori hai to tell a story well. Yeh saare art forms jitne zyada aapko art form ki samaj hogi, aur uski pakad hogi, utna aapka kaam better hoga. You'll be able to use the tools better. Cinema is the youngest art form; it uses all the previous art forms. "

Talking about the style of school he wants to open, he said, "So, in my film school, I would like to teach these art forms. And sociology, anthropology, yeh saare subjects itne important hai because yeh hamare brain ko widen karte hai, hamari understanding of human psychology badhti hai. I feel ki mujhe building nahi chahiye, mujhe.. film kahan banti hai road pe banti hai, chawl mein banti hai, office mein banti hai, kisi ke gharpe banti hai.. toh agar mein kabhi school shuru karunga toh mein Gurukul style shuru karunga. Mein 10 students ko lunga, bolunga mere saath raho, jo mein kaam kar rha hoon mere saath karo. Jis film pe mein kaam kar rha hoon aap bhi uss par kaam karo.. daily hum kaam karte karte seekhenge.

