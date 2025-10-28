Abundantia Entertainment Launches ‘aiON’ – A New AI Creative Division

National, October 27, 2025 - Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment today announced the launch of a new division dedicated to creating, developing and producing stories powered by artificial intelligence - with one bold mission: to use technology to unlock human creativity and imagination. Titled 'Abundantia aiON', the division will leverages AI to integrate imagination with intelligence to create films, series, characters and worlds by combining world-class creative talent with cutting-edge AI platforms and tools across ideation, world-building, visual development and production.

The new division-built on the philosophy of "Human First. AI Empowered"-aims to explore how artificial intelligence can empower creators, in bringing imagination to life, to act as a creative accelerator and narrate stories that transcend traditional boundaries. The move comes close on the heels of Abundantia Entertainment's recently announced partnership with Collective Artists Network to produce Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, a first-of-its-kind, Made-In-AI feature film, set to release in theatres in 2026.

Abundantia aiOn is being built on strong fundamentals that include:

• Human authorship first. Every story has a human creator, a human voice and a human point of view.

• Partnering with top-of-the-line tech companies and platforms.

• Leverage Abundantia's considerable story-telling prowess and consumer-focused approach.

• New opportunities for talent. The division aims to onboard and upskill writers, artists and filmmakers on next-generation storytelling techniques, creating new roles instead of displacing them.

Speaking about Abundantia aiOn, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, said: "At Abundantia, we've always believed technology should amplify imagination, not replace it. With Abundantia aiOn, we want storytellers to think beyond the possible and tell stories that are emotionally richer, visually bolder, and globally relevant. AI isn't here to replace creativity-it's here to magnify it. This is not about machines telling stories. We see AI as the ultimate collaborator & a creative ally that empowers human imagination. We see AI as creative infrastructure - a force multiplier for human imagination."

The first slate of projects from the AI-driven division is set to be announced soon.

This development follows Abundantia's recently announced titles like 'Subedaar' an action drama directed by Suresh Triveni and fronted by superstar Anil Kapoor, 'Daldal', an Amazon original series starring Bhumi Pednekar, an untitled comedy film featuring an exciting cast with Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan, and an untitled business drama series, being directed by Hansal Mehta.