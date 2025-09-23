Achuta Gopi Live Spiritual Concert Date, Venue In Hyderabad: When Is Her Next Performance?

The "Achuta Gopi Live Spiritual Concert," organised by Chal Man Vrindavan in partnership with Radha Krishna Occasions, concluded on September 20th at HICC - Novotel, Madhapur, Hyderabad. The event showcased Acyuta Gopi's captivating spiritual music, leaving the audience enchanted. Media representatives attended in large numbers, underscoring the concert's role in promoting spiritual awareness. Attendees lauded the flawless organisation and the deep spiritual experience it provided.

During a virtual media conference at Novotel, Achyuta Gopi shared insights into the Bhagavad Gita's greatness and India's rich cultural heritage. She expressed her excitement about visiting Hyderabad and discussed Chalman Vrindavan's service activities. She conveyed her joy in living among Krishna's chosen people and how Krishna and Govinda inspire her devotion. She highlighted the devotional fervour of Telugu states' people and eagerly anticipated performing in Hyderabad.

Upcoming Concert Details

Acyuta Gopi is set to perform again on October 4th at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. This concert promises another memorable blend of spirituality and music. Tickets for this event are available on District by Zomato. Stay updated for more information on this spiritual journey.

The press conference was a lively affair with enthusiastic media participation, highlighting the concert's importance in spreading spiritual consciousness. The seamless execution of the event was praised by attendees who experienced a profound sense of spirituality through Acyuta Gopi's soulful renditions.

