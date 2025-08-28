Actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar unite again for a friendly banter, to urge ‘India, Kuch Accha Suno’

India; August 26th, 2025: Actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, adored for their natural camaraderie and effortless humour in their recently concluded web-series, have reunited in a quirky new social media video that is winning hearts online.

Ashok in a suspense-laden dramatic monologue, only to be hilariously interrupted by Durgesh. What follows is a spontaneous, laugh-out-loud exchange where the duo's playful improvisation and natural chemistry shine through ending with the cheerful call, "India, Kuch Acha Suno."

Fans are already celebrating this reunion, powered by Pocket FM, praising the effortless chemistry the two actors share. The banter not only rekindles the charm audiences loved on screen but also introduces a fresh, entertaining format that resonates with today's social-first culture. With its blend of drama, comedy, and nostalgia, the video has quickly struck a chord with viewers, sparking memes, shares, and conversations across platforms.

The celebratory moment comes as part of Pocket FM's 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' campaign, which is spotlighting the rise of audio series as a new way to experience entertainment. With over 200 million listeners globally, Pocket FM continues to explore fresh, creative ways of blending popular culture with storytelling.