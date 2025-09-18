Actress Samaira Sandhu Celebrates Birthday With Senior Citizens At Old Age Home

Samaira Sandhu is an actress and social activist known for her impactful work in films and social causes. With projects spanning Punjabi cinema, OTT, and socially conscious initiatives, she continues to inspire with her artistry and humanitarian values.

Samaira Sandhu, who is winning hearts both on-screen and off-screen, chose to celebrate her birthday in a meaningful way this year. The actress spent her special day with the residents of Sadadevi Foundation Old Age Home in Kandivali, spreading love, warmth, and joy among senior citizens.

Samaira personally interacted with the elderly, distributed fresh fruits including bananas and pineapples, and shared conversations filled with laughter and blessings. Her thoughtful gesture not only lit up the faces of the residents but also reflected her compassionate personality.

Speaking about the experience, Samaira said, "My birthday feels complete only when I can give back to society. Spending time with our elders, listening to their stories, and receiving their blessings is the most precious gift I could ever receive."

She has also been at the forefront of several social initiatives, including flood-relief drives in Punjab and sanitary pad donation campaigns, reinforcing her belief in using her platform for the greater good.

By celebrating her birthday at an Old Age Home, Samaira has once again proven that true stardom lies in kindness, humility, and social responsibility.