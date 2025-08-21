Acyuta Gopi “Chal Man Vrindavan” Nationwide Spiritual Music Tour Dates, Venue: All You Need To Know

India is about to witness a wave of spiritual music like never before as Grammy-nominated singer, acclaimed writer, and globally celebrated devotional artist Acyuta Gopi embarks on her much-awaited India Tour from October to December 2025. Titled "Chal Man Vrindavan", the tour is set to be more than just a musical journey.

Known worldwide for her heart-stirring kirtans and transcendent voice, Acyuta Gopi has graced stages from New York to London, emerging as one of the most recognised global ambassadors of contemporary devotional music. Raised in a Krishna conscious family in New York, she began singing from a young age and has since turned her voice into a vehicle for devotion, unity, and healing.

With "Chal Man Vrindavan", Acyuta Gopi aims to bring the essence of Vrindavan, its devotion, beauty, and sacred atmosphere to every city she visits. Each performance is designed to be an immersive experience, filled with divine music, phool (flower) celebrations, and spiritual storytelling that mirror the celebratory and sacred mood of Vrindavan itself.

Tour Schedule Highlights:

• Hyderabad - October 4

• Bengaluru - October 5

• Jaipur - October 11

• Indore - October 12

• Lucknow - November 1

• Kolkata - November 2

• Delhi - November 8

• Ahmedabad - November 15

• Pune - TBA

• Mumbai - TBA

The "Chal Man Vrindavan" tour is one with a cause, set to raise funds to support women empowerment, education, healthcare, and cultural preservation initiatives in Vrindavan, the sacred land of Lord Krishna.

Speaking about the tour, Acyuta Gopi shared saying "Kirtan is not just music, it is a prayer, a conversation with the Divine. To bring this offering to India, the land where this tradition was born feels like a homecoming of the heart. With Chal Man Vrindavan, we are not just performing; we are praying together, serving together, and bringing the soul of Vrindavan to each city we visit."

In addition to her music, Acyuta Gopi is also the author of the award-winning book Prema Mala, a poetic and devotional collection that has touched readers across the globe. Her ability to blend music, literature, and spiritual insight has made her a beloved voice among seekers, youth, and kirtan lovers everywhere.

Tickets for "Chal Man Vrindavan" will be available exclusively on the District by Zomato app, offering fans across India seamless access to this once-in-a-lifetime experience of music, devotion, and service.

As Acyuta Gopi returns to the roots of bhakti, "Chal Man Vrindavan" promises not just performances, but a shared offering, a collective journey into the heart of devotion, community, and transcendence.