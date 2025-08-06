Aditya Gadhvi Ni Navratri: Singer Aditya Gadhvi's Rang Morla Back Home - 10 Days, 1 Voice, Infinite Energy

Rang Morla, featuring Aditya Gadhvi, will take place in Ahmedabad from 22nd September to 1st October 2025. This event celebrates Gujarati culture with music and dance, offering a memorable experience for attendees.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a magical Navratri celebration as TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow venture, presents Aditya Gadhvi's Rang Morla. This grand event will take place from 22nd September to 1st October 2025 at the Green Andaz Party Lawn in Makarba, Ahmedabad. Over ten nights, experience the fusion of traditional garba raas with folk music, creating an unforgettable spectacle that embodies Gujarat's rich cultural heritage.

Aditya Gadhvi recently shared this exciting news on his social media platforms. Tickets for this much-anticipated event will be available exclusively on BookMyShow starting 6th August 2025 at 5 PM. As India's leading entertainment platform, BookMyShow offers fans the opportunity to secure their spot for this unique celebration.

Aditya Gadhvi's Homecoming

Rang Morla promises to unite Ahmedabad through music, devotion, and dance. Each night, Aditya Gadhvi will perform at a single venue, strengthening the bond between him and his community. His voice has become synonymous with contemporary Gujarati pride, and he is set to deliver performances that resonate deeply with every attendee.

"This festival is our identity, our joy and our devotion," expressed Aditya Gadhvi. "I am grateful to be able to give back to the people who made me who I am today. Rang Morla - #AGniNavratri is my tribute to Ahmedabad, to Gujarat and to every person who finds the same divine joy in Navratri that I do. I'll cherish it forever."

A Unique Cultural Experience

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, highlighted the significance of this event: "We recognised that Navratri deserves something extraordinary, something that honours its deep spiritual and cultural roots while creating a contemporary experience that pushes boundaries." The vision of having Aditya Gadhvi perform all ten nights at one venue marks a historic moment for live entertainment in India.

Aditya Gadhvi will captivate audiences with beloved anthems like 'Khalasi' and 'Rang Bhini Radha,' alongside traditional melodies cherished across generations in Gujarat. This year’s Navratri promises authenticity as Aditya brings his most genuine self to the stage.

A Celebration Like No Other

Having recently returned from a successful international tour in Australia and New Zealand where he performed sold-out shows, Aditya Gadhvi is ready to bring his energy back home. The magic of Navratri will unfold under one roof each night with Kaviraj joining him on stage.

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-generation cultural experience! Secure your tickets exclusively on BookMyShow and prepare for ten nights that redefine how Navratri is celebrated by every Gujarati heart.