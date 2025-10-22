Aditya Rikhari’s Soulful Voice Takes Center Stage In ‘Raat Bhar’ From Ajay Devgn & R. Madhavan’s De De Pyaar 2

After creating waves in the independent music space with chart-topping hits like Sahiba and Paro, singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari is now all set to charm Bollywood with his latest track, Raat Bhar, from the highly anticipated romantic-drama De De Pyaar De 2.

Unveiled by T-Series on Wednesday, Raat Bhar is a melodious blend of love, longing, and late-night nostalgia that perfectly complements the chemistry between Rakul Preet and Meezaan Jafri in the film. With his signature soothing vocals and contemporary sound, Aditya brings a refreshing energy to the soundtrack, marking a seamless crossover from his indie roots to mainstream cinema.

Talking about the track, Aditya shared, "Raat Bhar is very close to my heart. It carries the same honesty and emotion I've always tried

to bring to my independent music, but this time, it's a part of a larger story on the big screen. I'm grateful to T-Series and the team of De De Pyaar De 2 for trusting my sound and giving me this opportunity."

Over the past few years, Rikhari has built a loyal fanbase with his unique blend of heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies. With Raat Bhar, he not only adds another feather to his cap but also solidifies his place as one of the most promising new voices in the industry.