After Cannes, TIFF, Milan Fashion Week And Now Paris: Ishaan Khatter Continues His Global Streak

Fresh off the release of Homebound and the buzz of its Oscar entry announcement, Ishaan Khatter has now touched down in Paris for Fashion Week. The move comes on the heels of his appearance in Milan earlier this month, where he drew attention for his effortless blend of cinematic gravitas and international style.

Paris marks the latest stop in what has been a defining run for the actor. In just a matter of weeks, Ishaan has taken Homebound from its Toronto premiere to global acclaim, balanced awards season chatter with fashion week spotlight, and delivered what many are calling the performance of his career.

His presence in Paris is more than just another appearance, it's a sign that Ishaan Khatter is firmly carving a place for himself in both cinema and culture worldwide.